Boy, 2, Attacked By Dogs While Playing Outside Home In Hyderabad

Two women rushed out of their homes to help the boy.

A two-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad while playing outside his home. The incident, that happened in Rana Pratap Nagar of Hyderabad's Allapur area, was captured on CCTV.

Video shows the boy walking to his home as two dogs approach him. Frightened, he tries running inside his home when one of the dogs suddenly lunges at him, grabbing his arm and dragging him to the street. Later, two more dogs join in, attacking and biting the child. Two women rush out of their homes to help the boy after listening to him screaming and crying. They manage to scare the dogs away.

In a similar incident, a five-year-old child was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Chakan in Pune district in Maharashtra in September.

In August, an elderly woman was killed by a pack of stray dogs which then ate parts of her body in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district.

