Andhra Woman, 22, Critical After Man Stabs Her For Rejecting Proposal

The incident took place in Cyberabad area of Hyderabad. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman is in a critical condition after a 27-year-old man she called uncle, repeatedly stabbed her for rejecting his proposal for a relationship, police said today.

The incident has been reported in Cyberabad area of Hyderabad.

The accused, Kotha Ganesh, works with Zomato as a delivery partner and suspected that the woman was in a relationship with somebody else, police said. He has been taken into custody.

According to a police statement, they received information about the attack around 9 pm. On reaching the spot, they found Ganesh attacking the woman, police said. The woman has suffered injuries on her neck, face and hands.

The woman has told police in her complaint that she is from Guntur. She works in a private company and stays at a hostel. She said Ganesh, who she calls uncle, had proposed to her earlier too, but she had refused.

Yesterday, he came to her hostel and told her that he needs to talk to her. He asked her to climb onto the pillion seat on his scooter and took her to a spot behind a hotel. There, he proposed again. When the woman refused, he said she must be in a relationship with someone else. He then took out a knife from his bag and stabbed her. The woman tried to stop him and suffered injuries on her hands in the process.

"I never accepted his proposal but he wouldn't give up. I told my parents about it," she has told police.