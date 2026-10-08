3 Hyderabad Men Perform Stunts On Scooters, Arrested After Videos Goes Viral

Three men have been arrested for performing dangerous bike stunts, speeding recklessly and riding without number plates on public roads in Hyderabad.

According to police, a complaint was filed after the trio was spotted on a flyover on October 6 riding three Honda Dio scooters at high speed and performing life-threatening stunts.

They also posted multiple videos of performing stunts, including wheelies, on Instagram, which later went viral.

The police registered a case following a complaint and launched a hunt. The three accused were identified as Mohammed Mohinuddin alias Mohin (24), Mohammed Rizwan (21), and Tohid (19). They were subsequently arrested.

The police warned that wrong-side driving, removing number plates, speeding and performing stunts on public roads and flyovers will invite strict legal action.

Police said CCTV footage and social media monitoring are being used to identify traffic violators.

Police also advised parents not to provide vehicles to minors or those without valid driving licences, warning that legal action could also be taken against parents if their vehicles are used in dangerous violations.