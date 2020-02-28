3 Hyderabad Children Dead After Wall Falls On Them While Sleeping

Hyderabad: The children were sleeping when the wall caved in and fell on them

Three children were killed and one was injured when a wall collapsed in their house in Hyderabad on Thursday night, the police said on Friday. The children were sleeping when the wall caved in.

A girl died on the spot while the other three were taken to a government hospital. The doctors said two of them were already dead when they reached the hospital.

The bodies have been taken to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

A team of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is clearing the debris from the house. A police case has been filed.