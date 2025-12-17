Harassed Over School Uniform, Hyderabad Boy, 9, Hangs Himself Using ID Card

A nine-year-old boy died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by classmates for not wearing his school uniform properly. The boy, a class 4 student, hanged himself in the washroom of his house in Hyderabad. The police have recorded statements of the boy, Prashanth's parents and are investigating the case.

The victim, Prashanth, a resident of the Chandanagar locality in Hyderabad, was allegedly distressed after being repeatedly teased over his school uniform. On Tuesday evening, after returning home from school, and finding himself alone, the boy reportedly went into the bathroom and used his school ID card lanyard to hang himself.

The family members shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Following the legal formalities, the child's body was moved to his native village for the last rites.

Prashanth's father, Shankar, said the boy was very active and had no problem with anyone, as reported by the news agency IANS.

Shankar works as a watchman in the apartment building where the family stays. He had earlier worked as a driver in the same school where his son was studying.

The death by suicide has raised concerns regarding the prevalence of bullying in educational institutions. Police and education officials have emphasised that strict legal provisions exist to combat harassment in schools, colleges, and digital spaces.

The authorities say educational institutions are governed by specific anti-bullying rules.

Depending on the severity of the offense, students found guilty of harassment can face immediate suspension or mandatory transfer to another institution. They will also undergo compulsory psychological counselling and legal penalties, depending on the age of the offenders and the nature of the bullying.

Locals and child rights activists are calling for more robust mental health support systems within schools to prevent such heartbreaking incidents in the future.