Your Iron Deficiency Could Be Because Of Lack Of Vitamin C! Read Here To Know The Link Between The Two

Citrus fruits are a rich source of Vitamin C

Iron and Vitamin C are two of the most important minerals that the human body requires. But did you know that there is a connection between the two and you need Vitamin C for iron absorption in the body? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to share a post on how Vitamin C rich foods can help in iron absorption. In her blog, Nmami informs that Vitamin C and iron together form iron chelate complex. This compound helps in increasing solubility of iron in small intestine, thereby increasing iron uptake across muscles membrane of duodenum.

Iron is an important mineral for the body. It is an important part of haemoglobin, which is essential for formation of red blood cells. Iron deficiency in the body can result in anemia, poor mental function, low blood pressure and low attentiveness. Children, teenagers, pregnant women and women at their reproductive age are usually at risk of iron deficiency.

Vitamin C, on the other hand, has numerous health benefits. It is exceptionally good for the skin and also helps in giving a boost to immunity.

Iron and Vitamin C

Nmami explains that Vitamin C counteracts effects of phytates and tannins, both of which are inhibitors of iron absorption. Vitamin C facilitates absorption of iron from gastrointestinal tract and enables its mobilisation from stored iron. Furthermore, Vitamin C can increase concentration of serum iron, haemoglobin, iron and ferritin.

Foods rich in Vitamin C

1. Thyme: A flavourful herb, thyme has the highest concentration of all culinary herbs, informs Nmami. It has thrice the amount of Vitamin C than oranges.

2. Parsley: Another herb which is used for both garnishing and flavour, parsley is rich in Vitamin C and has a significant amount of non-heme iron. Including parsley in your diet can prevent iron-deficiency and anemia.

3. Tomatoes: According to Nmami, tomatoes are one of the most versatile fruits to eat. They are rich in Vitamin C and can be added to salads, sandwiches, dals, sabzis and can even be eaten raw.

Tomatoes are a rich source of Vitamin C

4. Citrus fruits: Gooseberry, oranges, lemon and grapefruit are all rich sources of Vitamin C.

5. Broccoli: This vegetable which is popular for its weight loss benefits, is a rich source of Vitamin C. What's more is that broccoli can help in reducing risk of inflammatory diseases.

Now, to facilitate iron absorption in the body, it is important that you eat food in the right combinations.

Nmami gives the following 5 combinations to get maximum nutrition from food:

1. Eat spinach with red bell peppers. The former is rich in iron and the latter will provide you calcium.

2. Broccoli with tomatoes. You will get iron from broccoli and calcium from tomatoes.

3. Lentis with Brussel sprouts. Iron in lentils and calcium in Brussel sprouts is going to benefit you.

4. Kale with oranges. While kale is rich in iron, oranges will give you calcium.

5. Black beans and cabbage. Black beans for iron and cabbage for calcium.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

