Your Dogs Behaviour Might Tell You If You Need To Lose Weight, Says Study

Highlights
- Obese dogs were found to look for food with minimum effort
- Obese humans are likely to behave in the same way
- This research can be used to detect causes of human obesity
Also read: Couscous For Weight Loss: Health Benefits Of Couscous You Cannot Miss
Normal and overweight dogs were found to behave in a similar way to humans. The study - published in journal Royal Society Open Science - stated that the dogs decided to not wait for exciting food and starting having casual food as soon as they saw it. It was found that in case a situation is uncertain, obese dogs are unwilling to invest energy and search for food. The main thing for these obese dogs is to find the right food with minimum efforts.
Similarly, overweight humans also prefer food immediately, instead of waiting for better food to come. Researchers say that this study can be used for research into psychological impacts and causes of human obesity.
However, a lot of research is required to get to the ultimate conclusion as obesity issues in humans and animals are very complicated. Researchers cannot be entirely sure about similar behavioural presence in dogs and humans.
Also read: Best Low-Carb Foods You Must Have For Quick Weight Loss
In the meantime, it is quite known that dogs can help in detecting various cancers, including colorectal, prostrate and melanoma. In fact, there are some dogs who are trained to detect diabetic patients as well. Reportedly, some trained dogs can sniff the scent of low blood sugar when provided with saliva samples of patients. In some specific laboratories, dogs are used to detect ovarian cancer as well.