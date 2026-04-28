Your Daily Chai Could Be Blocking Iron Absorption: Nutritionist Shares Best Time To Sip Your Favourite Beverage

A cup of piping hot tea is more than just a beverage for many; it's comfort, routine, and a quick escape. Whether it's to kickstart the morning, accompany snacks, or take a break during a busy workday, chai holds a special place in daily life. But do you know that the timing of your tea could be quietly affecting your health.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has underscored a lesser-known concern: drinking tea alongside meals may hinder iron absorption. Even if your plate includes iron-rich foods, pairing them with chai could significantly reduce their nutritional benefit.

In an Instagram post, Nmami explains, “Your daily chai might be stealing your iron, meaning if you are having chai with or right after a meal then iron is not getting absorbed. Chai has tannins which inhibits the absorption of iron. So even if you are having dal, palak, beetroot but with chai, iron is not getting absorbed. Effortful, zero output. And then we feel so tired, why are we feeling weak and why is our hair falling so much.”

What's The Solution?

Nmami says that there's no need to give up tea altogether, people just need to adjust the time they drink it.

“Fix is simple, don't have chai with food. Make sure there is a gap of at least 1-2 hours. Second, pair iron rich food items with vitamin C rich food items like amla, orange or lemon. You do not have to leave your chai, you just have to time it properly,” she said.

Best Time To Drink Tea

Morning: The morning is undoubtedly one of the best times to enjoy a cup of hot tea. Opt for black tea or green tea to provide that initial burst of energy, along with antioxidants.

Afternoon: Beat the post-lunch slump with a mild cup of tea but only at least a couple of hours of your meal. Green or milk tea can offer gentle alertness without excessive caffeine.

Early Evening: Around 4-5 PM, enjoy a delightful cup of tea with some snacks or scones. Indian Masala chai, ginger or cardamom tea can refresh you and avoid restricting iron absorption.

Pre-Dinner Calm: Choose caffeine-free herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint to aid digestion and prepare your body for a meal. It can also relax your body and improve sleep quality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.