You Have To Try This Amazing Indian Diet Plan For Quick And Healthy Weight Loss!

Indian diet is perfectly balanced meal and offers several health benefits.

Weight loss seems to be a concern for many. As simple it might look, weight loss can be a difficult process which requires constant patience and efforts. It is a gradual process and requires a healthy lifestyle and regular physical activity. When weight loss becomes your goal most people opt for fad diets like keto diet, Mediterranean diet, intermittent fasting and many such diets. Some people even completely eliminate a particular food group from their diet. These include fats, carbs or certain type of grains. However, instead of resorting to these fad diets, medicines, supplements or surgeries one should focus on healthy eating. Did you know a perfect balanced Indian diet plan could help you shed those extra kilos within no time? Let us take a look at how the Indian diet helps in losing weight.

Indian meals include all proteins, carbohydrates, fats, fiber all of which makes a perfectly balanced meal. Indian diet is rich in some nutritious foods like grains, lentils, healthy fats, vegetables, dairy and fruits. Well! If you think Indian cuisine to be fatty, heavy and unhealthy for you, that is not the case. Indian food includes a wide range of fruits and vegetables which are extremely healthy. All the more important is that there are a number of ways to cook these local foods which can help retain their freshness and nutrients. Also, the traditional Indian spices and herbs that go into cooking are extremely healthy. Spices like green or red chilies, turmeric, garlic, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and basil leaves which have medicinal and healing properties.

Nutritionist Rupali Dutta says "Protein is important for weight loss. However, the Indian diet is typically high in carbohydrates. Therefore, the amount of carbs you consume should be controlled." Nutritionist recommended some important sources of protein to include in your diet like non-vegetarian foods, lentils, roti and yoghurt. "Go easy on oils, fats and carbohydrates (specially snacks containing high amounts of carbs)," said nutritionist Rupali Dutta. Also, "Your meal should include one fourth of protein, veggies and a glass of milk or curd along with it. Try replacing your roti with pure besan roti or chana roti."

Whenever you feel hungry in between the meals, instead of popcorn or a packet of chips you can always a grab some healthy snacks. These include a handful of nuts, sandwich with fresh vegetables and a slice of cottage cheese, a vegetable soup or a fruit smoothie. These snacks can help you keep full and satiated.

Delhi-based nutritionist Pooja Malhotra suggested some easy and effective tips for quick weight loss:

Eat freshly prepared meals from local and seasonal ingredients

Eat wholesome breakfast like parantha, idli, dosa, poha, uttapam, daliya, eggs, curd etc

Eat dal-subzi-roti-curd-pickle for lunch or rice-dal, rajma, chhole, kadhi or seasonal veggies like saag and makki ki roti

Dal-chawal or khichadi could be your perfect dinner

Eat 6-7 small frequent meals. Apart from main meals, eat mid meals like fruits, nuts, salads, buttermilk, peanuts etc

Eat first meal within thirty minutes of waking up and last meal at least two hours before bedtime

Avoid processed, packaged, ready to eat, convenience foods

Dal-chawal or khichadi could be your perfect dinner

(Dr Rupali Dutta is a Clinical Nutritionist)

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

