Yoga For Beginners: The Many Benefits Of Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend) You Cannot Afford To Miss

Yoga is beneficial to your overall health in several ways. It can boost your physical as well as mental health. Regular practice can also assist in weight loss, better flexibility, improved strength and much more. There are a variety of yoga poses you can choose from. If you are a beginner or planning to start your yoga routine, you can begin with some simple poses. Some of these include child pose, tree pose, bridge pose and more. In this article, let's talk about one of the beginner yoga poses that is Paschimottanasana. The seated forward bend or the Paschimottanasana is a simple yet challenging yoga pose. Keep reading to know more about this asana, how to perform this and the benefits it can offer.
Paschimottanasana: All about it
How to perform this yoga pose?
- Sit on the floor with legs are stretched out in front of you
- Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect
- Bend forward and place your upper body on your lower body while exhaling
- Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers
- Try to touch your knees with your nose
- Hold the posture for 10 seconds and come back to the original position slowly
Benefits of Paschimottanasana
Performing this yoga regularly can help you relieve back pain
This yoga pose is also good for your mental health as it can help improve symptoms of stress and depression
People suffering from migraine can also try Paschimottanasana to manage the condition effectively
It is also beneficial to your abdominal and knee joints
It can strengthen your muscles and shoulders
Precautions: People suffering from any kind of injury or sciatica should avoid this pose. Pregnant women must also check with their doctor first before performing this asana.
Give this yoga pose a try and reap the benefits it can offer!
