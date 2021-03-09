Yoga For Beginners: The Many Benefits Of Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend) You Cannot Afford To Miss

Paschimottanasana can help you strengthen arms, legs and shoulders

Yoga is beneficial to your overall health in several ways. It can boost your physical as well as mental health. Regular practice can also assist in weight loss, better flexibility, improved strength and much more. There are a variety of yoga poses you can choose from. If you are a beginner or planning to start your yoga routine, you can begin with some simple poses. Some of these include child pose, tree pose, bridge pose and more. In this article, let's talk about one of the beginner yoga poses that is Paschimottanasana. The seated forward bend or the Paschimottanasana is a simple yet challenging yoga pose. Keep reading to know more about this asana, how to perform this and the benefits it can offer.

Paschimottanasana: All about it

How to perform this yoga pose?

Sit on the floor with legs are stretched out in front of you

Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect

Bend forward and place your upper body on your lower body while exhaling

Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers

Try to touch your knees with your nose

Hold the posture for 10 seconds and come back to the original position slowly

Paschimottanasana can help you relieve back pain

Benefits of Paschimottanasana

Performing this yoga regularly can help you relieve back pain

This yoga pose is also good for your mental health as it can help improve symptoms of stress and depression

People suffering from migraine can also try Paschimottanasana to manage the condition effectively

It is also beneficial to your abdominal and knee joints

It can strengthen your muscles and shoulders

Precautions: People suffering from any kind of injury or sciatica should avoid this pose. Pregnant women must also check with their doctor first before performing this asana.

Give this yoga pose a try and reap the benefits it can offer!

Precautions: People suffering from any kind of injury or sciatica should avoid this pose. Pregnant women must also check with their doctor first before performing this asana.