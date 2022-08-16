Yoga Asanas To Reduce Risk Of Dementia

Accomplished pose is an easy and effective way to improve brain health and lower dementia risk

Dementia is one of the most common brain diseases in India. Dementia severely affects one's memory functions and causes personality changes. Besides these symptoms, dementia may also cause impairment in decision making, etc.

Dementia may be more common in older ages but can happen due to many reasons. Various studies have found a link between lifestyle and dementia. Having a healthy lifestyle, eating well, and working out have all been proven to reduce the risk of dementia.

Yoga is one of the most beneficial workout regimes. It is known globally for its benefits on physical as well as mental health. Many studies have shown improvements in mental health and brain function upon incorporating yoga into one's routine. In this article, we discuss some easy yoga asanas that can help reduce your risk of developing dementia.

1. Seated forward-bend

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

2. Tree pose

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight towards the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

3. Accomplished Pose

Sit on the floor with your legs folded

Unlike how you may usually sit, one of your feet needs to be placed over the other and not under your folder legs

At this point, you are required to place your arms straight resting on your knees

You can fold your index finger and thumb, touching each other

You can also rest your hand as you wish on your knees

You are encouraged to take deep and slow breaths

4. Downward-facing dog pose

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

In conclusion, yoga poses can help improve the overall health of your body as well as your brain. Yoga promotes better blood circulation, increases muscle flexibility, and promotes various other functions that improve your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.