7 Foods To Reduce Your Risk Of Dementia

Coffee has been proven to improve cognitive functions

Dementia is a disorder that shrinks the brain and causes brain cells to die. Dementia is one of the most common disorders. This disease causes a gradual fall in one's thinking, memory, behaviour, and other brain functions. Dementia causes a lack of memory and restricts various other functions in the body. Having Dementia can severely impact everyday life.

Although there are no specific causes that can cause Dementia, studies do mention the significant impact lifestyle and environment might have. Our diet also has a huge impact on our brain and its ability to function properly.

Some studies have shown, that following a Mediterranean Diet may pose very healthy for good brain health. In this article, we discuss foods that may boost brain functions and lower your chances of developing Dementia or other chronic brain-related conditions.

7 foods that may reduce your risk of developing Dementia:

1. Green leafy

Green leafy vegetables belong to the cruciferous vegetable group and mainly constitute broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, cabbage, and so on. They are considered superfoods as they are packed with various nutrients that benefit the body and brain's health.

2. Nuts

We have grown up listening about the various benefits of nuts on the brain, especially almonds. Dried fruits and nuts are considered superfoods packed with various nutrients. They have been associated with improving cognitive functions in the brain.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are directly linked to bettering the brain's functions. Omega-3 fatty acids have been directly linked to bettering memory and elevating moods. It has also been proven to slow down cognitive decline that may be caused due to ageing.

4. Poultry

Chicken and other poultry foods are rich in protein, vitamin B12, vitamin B6, choline, etc. These components have been proven to promote healthy cognitive functioning. They have also been proven to protect the brain's functions altogether.

5. Caffeinated drinks

Caffeinated drinks such as coffee and tea are known for their energy-boosting abilities. Besides boosting energy levels and elevating overall mood, caffeine also helps better cognitive functions. Some studies show caffeine may slow down the general wear and tear of memory functions. Meaning, that it may reduce your risks of getting various dementia conditions.

6. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is another superfood packed with various nutrients that have been proven to better the brain's overall health. Cocoa in particular has been proven to reduce the risk of Dementia and other memory-related brain conditions.

7. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice used as a flavouring. Many studies have linked cinnamon consumption to an increase in the build-up of protein in the brain. This build-up later helps increase various functions in the brain such as memory, behaviour, and various other cognitive functions.

In conclusion, being mindful of your diet and lifestyle can pose a great impact on your brain's health. In fact, bettering your diet and regularly exercising has been proven to better the brain's functions and health. We also encourage you to avoid unhealthy substances such as alcohol, cigarettes, etc.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.