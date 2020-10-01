World Vegetarian Day 2020: Expert Reveals How You Can Get Adequate Protein In Vegetarian Diet

World Vegetarian Day: Dal rice is a meal with a complete amino acid profile or complete protein

World Vegetarian Day 2020: October 1 is observed as World Vegetarian Day every year. The day is meant to raise awareness about the health benefits of following a vegetarian lifestyle. Vegetarianism is an integral part of the Indian culture. Studies have found that a vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes. But despite all of its benefits, many people question protein intake, when following a vegetarian diet. However, this claim is anything but true. Nutritionists and health experts believe that eating protein-rich foods in the right combination can provide one with adequate protein, even on a vegetarian diet.

World Vegetarian Day: How to get adequate protein in a vegetarian diet

Munmun Ganeriwal, nutritionist and yoga teacher of actress Taapsee Pannu, says that there is no way to go wrong with a vegetarian diet, as long as you are following it in the way it has been followed by generations in India.

For instance, you will be surprised to know that a humble meal like dal chawal is a protein-rich meal with complete amino acid profile. The two individually lack a few essential amino acids, but their combination makes for a complete amino acid profile. While rice contains cysteine and methionine, lentils contain lysine. Together they make for a complete amino acid profile or a complete protein.

"If you have only chana, sprouts, beans or any other legumes, thinking that they are rich in protein, it is not going to benefit you. If you don't have them along with the grain that has a compliment amino acid in it (rice) you will get incomplete protein, " says Ganeriwal.

Eat dal with rice to get complete protein from the meal

Photo Credit: iStock

In order to achieve the complete amino acid profile, please go the authentic way of eating food in combinations that you have grown up eating as a child, she suggests. Have dal rice or khichdi with a dollop of ghee on top, to make a nourishing, protein-rich meal which is also filling in nature.

Other vegetarian foods that are rich in protein:

Quinoa

Tofu

Soy products

Amaranth

Nuts and seeds

Beans (with rice)

Chickpeas

Lentils and legumes

Milk and dairy products

All of these vegetarian foods are a great source of protein. This World Vegetarian Day, know that there are many benefits of going vegetarian, and you needn't worry about getting adequate amount of healthy fats, carbs, protein, fibre and other micronutrients.

