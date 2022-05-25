World Thyroid Day 2022: If You Suffer From Hypo Or Hyperthyroidism, Here Are The Foods To Avoid

World Thyroid Day: The thyroid produces hormones that keep the body running smoothly

Thyroid disease is a broad term indicating a medical disorder where the thyroid does not produce the right amount of hormones. The thyroid produces hormones that keep the body running smoothly. The body uses energy too quickly when the thyroid produces too much hormone. This is referred to as hyperthyroidism. Using energy too quickly might cause the heart to beat faster, lead to weight loss without even trying, or even make you feel nervous. On the other hand, your thyroid can produce too little hormone as well. That condition is referred to as hypothyroidism. When there is too little thyroid hormone in the body, you can feel weary, gain weight, and even become unable to tolerate cold temperatures.

A diet can have a significant impact on the symptoms of both types of thyroid disorders. Here are a few foods or kinds of foods that a person with hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism needs to avoid.

Hypothyroidism

1) Soy

Plant-based phytoestrogen is abundant in soy products. This interferes with the thyroid hormone's capacity to function. It can aggravate hypothyroidism.

2) Cruciferous vegetables

Vegetables including cabbage, bok choi, kale, sprouts, and broccoli fall in this category. These vegetables reduce the thyroid's ability to absorb iodine, lowering the gland's functionality.

3) Fatty foods

Fats obstruct the absorption of thyroid hormone and thyroid hormone replacement medications in the body. It also decreases thyroid hormone production, aggravating hypothyroidism.

4) Excess fibre

In the treatment of hypothyroidism, too much fibre may cause difficulties.

5) Sugar

The calories in sugar contain no nutrition but can cause the body's metabolism to slow down. It also causes weight gain, which exacerbates hypothyroidism.

Hyperthyroidism

1) Foods high in iodine

Thyroid gland activity is increased by iodine. As a result, foods high in iodine, such as seaweed, kelp, and iodized salt, should be avoided.

2) Caffeine

Avoid stimulants like coffee, or other caffeinated or stimulating meals and drinks since they aggravate heart palpitation and other hyperthyroidism symptoms.

3) Alcohol

Alcohol depletes energy and exacerbates hyperthyroidism-related sleep issues. Drinking alcohol raises the risk of osteoporosis in patients with hyperthyroidism.

4) Full-fat milk

Individuals with hyperthyroidism should avoid drinking whole milk. A far better alternative is skim or organic milk.

5) Added sugars

This includes cane sugar, dextrose, high fructose corn syrup, and others. They add empty calories and cause blood sugar levels to jump. These sugars provide little to no nutritional value.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.