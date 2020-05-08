World Thalassaemia Day 2020: Everything You Need To Know About This Blood Disorder

World Thalassaemia Day 2020: Thalassaemia is a genetic disorder

World Thalassaemia Day is observed on every 8th of May. This day tries to create awareness about the disease and help thalassaemia patients lead a normal life despite the burden of the disease. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Thalassaemia Day 2020 will be celebrated through different online activities. The theme for the International Thalassaemia Day 2020 is - 'The dawning of a new era for thalassaemia' which states that it is time for a global effort to make novel therapies accessible and affordable to patients.

World Thalassaemia Day 2020: What is Thalassaemia? Symptoms, causes, treatment and much more

What is thalassaemia?

Thalassaemia is a blood disorder in which your body has less hemoglobin than normal. This disorder is passed down through families. Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. Patients with thalassaemia suffer from anemia due to low levels of hemoglobin.

Symptoms of thalassaemia

The symptoms of thalassaemia may vary according to the type and severity of the disease. Some common symptoms may include-

Weakness

Pale skin

Bone deformities

Dark urine

Constant fatigue

Slow growth

Abdominal swelling

Thalassaemia can cause constant fatigue

Causes of thalassaemia

Thalassaemia is genetic. You get it from your parents. Now, tests are conducted before the birth of the child to take the necessary steps from an early stage. This disease cannot be prevented since it is genetic.

Treatment

Mild thalassaemia may not require treatment but people with severe thalassaemia require regular blood transfusions to cope with the condition. Medicines and supplements are also required for a normal life.

People with major thalassaemia need blood transfusion

Living with thalassaemia

Thalassaemia patients experience slow growth due to low hemoglobin levels and anemia. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain a healthy diet. Also, stay connected with your doctor constantly for medication and supplements to avoid complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.