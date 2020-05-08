World Thalassaemia Day 2020: Everything You Need To Know About This Blood Disorder

Highlights
- Thalassaemia is a blood disorder
- World Thalassemia Day is celebrated on May 8
- A person with thalassemia can have yellow or pale skin
World Thalassaemia Day is observed on every 8th of May. This day tries to create awareness about the disease and help thalassaemia patients lead a normal life despite the burden of the disease. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Thalassaemia Day 2020 will be celebrated through different online activities. The theme for the International Thalassaemia Day 2020 is - 'The dawning of a new era for thalassaemia' which states that it is time for a global effort to make novel therapies accessible and affordable to patients.
What is thalassaemia?
Thalassaemia is a blood disorder in which your body has less hemoglobin than normal. This disorder is passed down through families. Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. Patients with thalassaemia suffer from anemia due to low levels of hemoglobin.
Symptoms of thalassaemia
The symptoms of thalassaemia may vary according to the type and severity of the disease. Some common symptoms may include-
- Weakness
- Pale skin
- Bone deformities
- Dark urine
- Constant fatigue
- Slow growth
- Abdominal swelling
Causes of thalassaemia
Thalassaemia is genetic. You get it from your parents. Now, tests are conducted before the birth of the child to take the necessary steps from an early stage. This disease cannot be prevented since it is genetic.
Treatment
Mild thalassaemia may not require treatment but people with severe thalassaemia require regular blood transfusions to cope with the condition. Medicines and supplements are also required for a normal life.
Living with thalassaemia
Thalassaemia patients experience slow growth due to low hemoglobin levels and anemia. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain a healthy diet. Also, stay connected with your doctor constantly for medication and supplements to avoid complications.
