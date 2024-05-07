World Thalassaemia Day 2024: Management Tips To Help Maintain Adequate Haemoglobin

World Thalassaemia Day 2024: Folic acid helps in the production of red blood cells

World Thalassaemia Day, observed on May 8th every year, is dedicated to raising awareness about thalassaemia, a genetic blood disorder characterised by abnormal haemoglobin production. People with thalassaemia have either reduced or no ability to produce haemoglobin, which can lead to anaemia and other complications.

The central focus of World Thalassaemia Day 2024 revolves around the theme of ”Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassaemia Treatment for All.” To help you better recognise this day, below is a list of management tips you can add to your routine if you have thalassemia.

Here are 10 management tips for thalassaemia:

1. Regular blood transfusions

Blood transfusions help replace the deficient red blood cells in thalassaemia patients, thereby improving oxygen delivery to tissues and organs.

2. Chelation therapy

This involves using medications to remove excess iron from the body, which accumulates due to frequent blood transfusions. High levels of iron can lead to organ damage, so chelation therapy is essential.

3. Iron-rich diet

While iron overload is a concern for thalassemia patients, consuming iron-rich foods can still be beneficial to maintain adequate hemoglobins levels. However, it's important to consult a healthcare provider for personalised dietary recommendations.

4. Folic acid supplementation

Folic acid helps in the production of red blood cells. Thalassaemia patients often have an increased need for folic acid due to the rapid turnover of red blood cells. Supplementation can help support red blood cell production.

5. Avoid iron supplements

Unlike people with iron-deficiency anaemia, thalassaemia patients should avoid iron supplements unless prescribed by a healthcare provider. Excess iron can worsen iron overload complications.

6. Regular monitoring

Regular check-ups with healthcare providers are crucial for monitoring hemoglobins levels, iron levels, and overall health status. This helps in timely intervention and adjustment of treatment plans as needed.

7. Hydration

Staying hydrated is important for everyone, but particularly for thalassaemia patients. It helps maintain blood volume and prevents complications related to dehydration, such as increased blood viscosity.

8. Avoidance of infections

Thalassaemia patients are often more susceptible to infections due to their weakened immune system. Practicing good hygiene, getting vaccinated as recommended, and avoiding sick individuals can help prevent infections.

9. Genetic counselling

Thalassaemia is a genetic disorder, so genetic counselling can help individuals understand their risk of passing the condition to their children and make informed decisions about family planning.

10. Emotional support

Living with a chronic condition like thalassaemia can be challenging emotionally. Seeking support from family, friends, support groups, or mental health professionals can improve overall well-being and adherence to treatment plans.

Following these management tips can help thalassaemia patients maintain adequate haemoglobin levels, reduce complications, and improve overall health and quality of life. However, it's essential for individuals to work closely with their healthcare providers to personalise their treatment plans and ensure optimal management of their condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.