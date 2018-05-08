World Thalassemia Day: Top 5 Nutrient-Dense Foods You Must Include In Your Diet Today marks World Thalassemia Day, which is celebrated every year on 8th May. It is of utmost importance to spread awareness about this disease and encourage its treatment

To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is imperative to have a nutrient-dense diet. A diet rich in various vitamins and minerals can prove to be quite beneficial for our overall health. Apart from this, it can also help keep various diseases at bay. One such disease that is causing a toll on many people's health is Thalassemia. Thalassemia is a genetic disorder, which is characterised by abnormal formation of haemoglobin in the blood. This condition further causes improper transport of oxygen and destruction of red blood cells. People who have a low haemoglobin count tend to suffer from anaemia. Today marks World Thalassemia Day, which is celebrated every year on 8th May. It is of utmost importance to spread awareness about this disease and encourage its treatment. According to Consultant Nutritionist, Dr. Rupali Datta, "A person who is suffering from Thalassemia should have a balance diet, which should ideally include protein-rich foods. Other than this, foods rich in vitamin C can help in better absorption of iron."Eggs are an excellent source of protein and vitamins. They are a very healthy choice and have a good dose of folic acid. Intake of foods rich in folic acid may also help alleviate the signs of thalassemia.Milk is power-packed with essential vitamins and minerals and is an excellent source of calcium. Consumption of milk everyday may help reduce symptoms of thalassemia.Green leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of various nutrients. A balanced diet should include green leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce etc. Loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C, calcium and protein, broccoli can be termed as a super-veggie which can provide with a lot of health benefiting properties. Adding broccoli in your daily meals can help you maintain a balanced diet.Papaya is a good source of vitamin C, which can be beneficial in absorbing iron at a faster rate. Consuming papaya in moderation could keep symptoms of thalassemia at bay.