World Stroke Day 2024: These Factors Can Increase Risk

World Stroke Day is observed annually on October 29 to raise awareness about stroke prevention, treatment, and the significant impacts strokes have on individuals and communities. This day, led by organisations like the World Stroke Organisation, aims to improve understanding of strokes, their warning signs, and how lifestyle changes can reduce risk. Strokes are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, affecting people of all ages, and raising awareness is crucial in preventing avoidable cases through early intervention and healthy lifestyle choices. Keep reading as we share a list of common factors that can increase your risk of stroke.

Factors that can increase stroke risk:

1. High blood pressure

The most significant risk factor for stroke, high blood pressure, or hypertension, damages blood vessels over time, making them more prone to rupture or blockages. Properly managing blood pressure through medications, diet, and stress reduction can considerably lower stroke risk.

2. Diabetes

Diabetes more than doubles the risk of stroke as high blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels, leading to plaque buildup (atherosclerosis) that restricts blood flow. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels through diet, exercise, and medication is crucial to reducing this risk.

3. Smoking

Chemicals in tobacco damage blood vessels, increase inflammation, and contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries. Smoking cessation is one of the most effective ways to lower stroke risk, as it allows the body to repair damaged blood vessels over time.

4. High cholesterol

Excess cholesterol can build up in arteries, leading to atherosclerosis and restricting blood flow to the brain. Reducing cholesterol through diet, exercise, and medication when needed can help prevent clots and blockages.

5. Obesity

Being overweight strains the cardiovascular system and is associated with high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Achieving a healthy weight through diet and exercise significantly lowers stroke risk by alleviating pressure on blood vessels.

6. Physical inactivity

Sedentary lifestyles are linked to obesity, high blood pressure, and poor cholesterol levels. Regular physical activity strengthens the heart and improves circulation, which helps keep blood pressure and cholesterol under control, reducing stroke risk.

7. Poor diet

Diets high in salt, unhealthy fats, and processed foods contribute to obesity, hypertension, and high cholesterol. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is key to minimising these risk factors.

8. Heart diseases

Certain heart conditions, like atrial fibrillation (AFib), increase stroke risk by causing irregular blood flow and forming blood clots that can reach the brain. Managing heart conditions through regular checkups and medications can mitigate this risk.

9. Age and gender

Stroke risk increases with age, particularly after age 55, as blood vessels naturally lose flexibility. Men have a slightly higher risk, although women experience more severe outcomes. A healthy lifestyle can help reduce stroke likelihood as people age.

10. Family history and genetics

A family history of stroke can indicate a genetic predisposition to certain risk factors like high blood pressure and diabetes. Understanding and managing other modifiable risk factors can help offset this inherited risk.

Managing these factors through lifestyle modifications, medications, and regular medical checkups can significantly lower stroke risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.