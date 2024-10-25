World Stroke Day 2024: Theme, History , Significance & Lifestyle Changes To Reduce Risk

World Stroke Day 2024: Diabetes can cause damage to blood vessels over time

World Stroke Day, observed annually on October 29, is a global awareness day aimed at increasing understanding of stroke, its prevention, and the need for improved care and support for stroke survivors. Stroke is a leading cause of disability and the second-largest cause of death worldwide, yet it is highly preventable. The World Stroke Organisation (WSO) established this day to emphasise that stroke is a medical emergency and to raise awareness of early signs like sudden weakness, confusion, difficulty speaking, and severe headache. In this article, we discuss the theme, history and significance of this day. We also share tips to help reduce your risk of a stroke.

Theme

The theme for World Stroke Day 2024, "#GreaterThanStroke Active Challenge," harnesses the inspiring impact of sports to drive awareness about stroke prevention and rehabilitation. Sport's universal appeal crosses all geographic, cultural, and demographic lines, engaging people from all walks of life. By using sports as a powerful platform for awareness, this initiative aims to reach a wide and diverse audience, inspiring action and understanding around stroke.

History

World Stroke Day was introduced by the World Stroke Organisation in 2006 to focus attention on the global impact of stroke and to advocate for preventive measures and better healthcare responses. The WSO's vision was to educate the public on stroke symptoms and the need for urgent care, promote government and health system engagement, and support stroke survivors.

Significance

The significance of World Stroke Day lies in its role in saving lives and reducing the severe impact strokes have on millions. By spotlighting the causes and prevention of stroke, this day encourages people to take charge of their health, recognise risk factors, and adopt healthier lifestyles. It also serves as a reminder to prioritise rehabilitation and access to high-quality medical care for those affected.

Lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of stroke

Eating a diet low in saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol, and rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing stroke risk. Regular physical activity, like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling, helps maintain a healthy weight, lowers blood pressure, and improves cardiovascular health. Smoking significantly increases the risk of stroke by damaging blood vessels, increasing blood pressure, and accelerating the buildup of plaque in arteries. Excessive alcohol consumption raises blood pressure and can lead to weight gain, both of which are risk factors for stroke. High blood pressure is one of the most significant risk factors for stroke. Regular monitoring and keeping it under control through diet, exercise, and medication if necessary can drastically reduce stroke risk. Diabetes can cause damage to blood vessels over time, making it easier for clots to form and blocking blood flow to the brain. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels through a balanced diet, exercise, and medication can help protect against stroke.

Making these lifestyle changes not only helps lower the risk of stroke but also improves overall well-being, ensuring a healthier and more fulfilling life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.