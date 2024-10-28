World Stroke Day 2024: Follow These Tips For Better Brain Health & Stroke Prevention

World Stroke Day 2024: High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the leading causes of strokes

World Stroke Day is observed annually on October 29 to raise awareness about strokes, their causes, and the importance of prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. It was established by the World Stroke Organisation to draw attention to the high prevalence and impact of strokes worldwide, as well as to educate people about risk factors and preventive measures. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of acting fast in the event of a stroke and emphasises the FAST (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) warning signs that can help identify a stroke and seek immediate help. By encouraging lifestyle changes and preventive practices, World Stroke Day aims to reduce the global stroke burden and enhance the quality of life for stroke survivors. Let's recognise this day by understanding key prevention factors that can reduce stroke risk.

9 Tips for better brain health & to reduce stroke risk

1. Follow a heart-healthy diet

Eating foods that are rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and fibre, like leafy greens, berries, nuts, and fatty fish, supports cardiovascular health and reduces stroke risk. These foods improve blood flow to the brain, nourish brain cells, and help lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

2. Stay physically active

Regular exercise, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, strengthens the heart and improves blood circulation, which reduces the risk of stroke. Exercise also stimulates brain plasticity, improves mood, and can help prevent cognitive decline.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity is a significant risk factor for stroke, so managing weight through a balanced diet and regular physical activity can reduce stroke risk. By keeping a healthy weight, you also lower blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol—all factors in stroke prevention.

4. Engage in mental exercises

Regularly challenge your brain with activities like reading, puzzles, learning a new language, or playing a musical instrument. These activities stimulate neural connections, which helps keep the brain active and reduces the risk of cognitive decline.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking damages blood vessels, thickens blood, and accelerates the formation of artery-clogging plaque, all of which increase stroke risk. Quitting smoking can significantly reduce this risk and improve blood flow to the brain.

6. Monitor blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the leading causes of strokes. Regularly check your blood pressure, aim to keep it within a healthy range, and work with a healthcare provider if it's elevated.

7. Control blood sugar levels

Diabetes can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of blood clots, which contribute to strokes. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels through diet, exercise, and medication (if needed) is crucial for brain health.

8. Manage stress levels

Chronic stress and high levels of anxiety can increase blood pressure and promote inflammation, which are stroke risk factors. Engage in relaxation techniques like meditation, breathing exercises, and hobbies to keep stress in check.

9. Get quality sleep

Poor sleep quality and sleep apnea can increase blood pressure and stroke risk. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep each night, as this allows your brain and body to recharge and repair.

Follow these tips for better brain health and to reduce your risk of stroke.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.