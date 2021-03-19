World Sleep Day 2021: Weight Gain, Cognitive Decline And Other Ways How Poor Sleep Can Affect You

World Sleep Day: Fix a wake up and bed time to regularise your sleep cycle

World Sleep Day 2021: Every year on March 19, World Sleep Day is observed. This day is meant to raise awareness around importance of sleeping well and the many ways how it can affect our day-to-day functioning and overall health. Did you know that poor sleep is linked to higher body weight? It can make you feel tired and lethargic all day and can slow down your metabolism. Weak immunity and higher cravings are other side effects of not sleeping properly.

World Sleep Day 2021: Reasons why sleeping well is important

Not sleeping well or poor sleep affects hormones that regulate appetite. It can increase production of ghrelin-a hormone that stimulates appetite, and reduces production of leptin-a hormone that suppresses appetite. Not sleeping well can thus directly affect your calorie intake and put you at the risk of weight gain.

When you sleep well at night, your concentration and productivity the next day are way better. Cognition, concentration, productivity and performance can all be affected by sleeping well at night.

If you're trying to improve your exercise performance, then it sleeping well is of crucial importance for you. A study conducted in over 2,800 women found that poor sleep is linked to slower walking, lower grip strength and greater difficulty in performing independent activities.

Lack of sleep can make you gain weight

Photo Credit: iStock

Ways to improve your sleep at night

Many things can be done to improve your sleep quality. Here are some effective tips:

1. Turmeric milk or gulkand: A cup of turmeric milk with some nutmeg and jaggery; or a cup of milk with some gulkand in it can be consumed at night. It can be helpful in having a good night's sleep, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

2. Avoid using gadgets: At least an hour before bedtime, quit use of all kinds of gadgets. This is an effective step towards improving your sleep quality.

3. Create a cosy environment in your bedroom: Make your bedroom sleep-friendly. Set up appropriate lights. Get to bed only for sleep and pressure. Your book or newspaper reading, watching the TV etc should all be done away from the bed.

4. Have light dinners: Avoid having heavy and large meals for dinner. They make the body work harder to digest them. Also avoid caffeine and alcohol in evening if you're having troubles with sleeping well.

5. Do something relaxing before bedtime: It can be meditation or listening to music that calms you down. Try to do a relaxing activity before bedtime to help shift your brain and body to rest mode.

6. Avoid exercising close to bedtime: It can keep your body from cooling down and relaxing before going to sleep. Intense exercise right before exercising should be avoided.

7. Fix a wake up and bedtime: This can help in regulating your sleep cycle and restoring good sleep.

This World Sleep Day 2021, make sure that you do not underestimate the power of good sleep and work towards sleeping well at night, every day!

