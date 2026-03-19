World Oral Health Day: 8 Common Oral Health Myths People Still Believe

Oral health is often shaped by everyday habits, but it is equally influenced by common beliefs that are not always accurate. Many of these myths continue to circulate and can lead to practices that may harm dental health over time. Addressing these misconceptions is essential for maintaining proper oral care.

Some of the most common myths include:

1. Brushing harder cleans better

This is one of the most widespread misconceptions. Brushing with excessive force can damage enamel and irritate the gums. Effective cleaning depends on gentle technique, the right toothbrush, and consistency rather than pressure.

2. No pain means no problem

Many dental issues develop without noticeable symptoms in the early stages. Cavities, gum disease, and enamel wear can progress silently. Waiting for pain often means the condition has already advanced, making treatment more complex.

3. Sugar is the only cause of cavities

While sugar contributes to tooth decay, it is not the only factor. Bacteria in the mouth break down various food particles, producing acids that weaken enamel. Frequent snacking and poor oral hygiene can increase this risk.

4. Whitening treatments damage teeth

Professional whitening procedures, when done correctly, are generally safe. Concerns usually arise from overuse or improper application of products without guidance. It is important to approach such treatments under professional supervision.

5. Bleeding gums are normal

Gums should not bleed during brushing or flossing. Bleeding is often a sign of inflammation or early gum disease. Ignoring it can allow the condition to worsen, affecting the overall health of the gums.

6. Baby teeth are not important

Primary teeth play a key role in guiding permanent teeth and supporting proper speech and nutrition. Neglecting them can lead to alignment issues and other complications later on.

7. Chewing gum can replace brushing

Sugar-free gum may help stimulate saliva and temporarily reduce acidity, but it cannot remove plaque effectively. It should not be considered a substitute for brushing and flossing.

8. Dental visits are only needed when there is a problem

Preventive care is essential for maintaining oral health. Regular dental check-ups help detect issues early and prevent more serious complications.

These myths often persist because they are passed down informally or seem logical on the surface. However, oral health requires an evidence-based approach rather than assumptions. Small misunderstandings in daily habits can gradually lead to significant dental problems.

Being informed allows individuals to make better choices about their oral care routine. Simple practices such as gentle brushing, regular flossing, and timely dental visits can make a substantial difference in long-term outcomes. Ultimately, improving oral health begins with awareness. By questioning common myths and relying on accurate information, individuals can protect not only their teeth and gums but also their overall well-being.

(By Dr. Tania Nijhawan, Founder - Udana Wellness Smile Designing (NYU, USA) & Cosmetic Dentistry (USC, USA))

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.