World No Tobacco Day 2021: Here's Why Quitting Smoking Is Crucial During Covid-19 Pandemic

'Commit to quit' is the theme for World No Tobacco Day 2021

Highlights World No Tobacco Day is observed on 31st May

Smoking affects your lungs and other organs of the body

Quitting smoking can help you cut the risk of several diseases

Smoking is injurious to health and causes cancer. Other than cancer there are various health ailments that can be at a rise due to smoking. It leads to disease and disability and harms almost every part of the body. Heart and lung diseases, stroke, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis can all be caused due to smoking.

Other than smoking, second hand exposure to smoke can also cause stroke and lung cancer. Also if children get exposed to it there is an increased risk of sudden infant death disorder, acute respiratory infections, middle ear disease, more severe asthma, respiratory symptoms, and slowed lung growth in them. With Covid-19 being closely associated to chronic lung and respiratory illness, research suggests that people who smoke are at an increased risk of catching the virus.

Smoking any kind of tobacco reduces the capacity of the lungs and make them prone to catch various respiratory diseases, also due to a compromised lung capacity the chances of the respiratory illness getting serious increases.

It is highly advisable to try and quit smoking for leading a healthy and positive life. Here are some important ways to help a person quit smoking:-

Be motivated to quit smoking by keeping the safety of your health an important reason

Prepare before you plan to quit smoking, it is an addiction and can have withdrawal symptoms too, and hence it should be done gradually by the reducing number of cigarettes in a day.

Considering nicotine replacement therapy

It's good to consult your doctor to help quit smoking

Seek help from experts if you are unable to quit smoking

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: World No Tobacco Day 2021: 5 Ways To Resist Smoking Cravings

As mentioned above, smoking puts people at an increased risk of catching the virus, hence taking a Covid-19 vaccine as and when available is very important. Also people should understand that they should not smoke after taking the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine as it lowers the antibody response to several vaccines.

Here are some important thing to remember if you are taking the Covid-19 vaccine:-

Take a minimum 6 hour sleep every night for a week before you plan to go and take a Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking a probiotics helps built an immunity response

Do not smoke

Don't stress, as stress can weaken the response towards a vaccine

Avoid consuming alcohol at least before 3 days of getting the vaccine, also don't avoid consuming alcohol after taking the vaccine for sometime

Consume a healthy and protein rich diet

Indulge in some mediation and breathing exercises

Also read: World No Tobacco Day 2021: The Connection Between Smoking And Lung Cancer

It should be noted by the people who smoke that being more prone to catching Coavid-19, they should plan to quit smoking as soon as possible. Also, quitting smoking should always be done in a gradual and planned manner, taking the help of your doctor is an advisable way. This World No Tobacco Day, let's plan to quit consuming tobacco and be more cautious towards our health.

(Dr. Nikhil Modi is a Senior Consultant, Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.