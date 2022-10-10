World Mental Health Day 2022: 7 Tips To Keep Your Mind Calm And Positive

World Mental Health Day 2022: Getting proper sleep improves mental health

By coming together on World Mental Health Day in 2022, we will have the chance to reaffirm our efforts to safeguard and advance mental health. In low and middle-income nations, the services, expertise, and financing for mental health remain in limited supply and are well short of what is required.

Making Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority is the topic of a campaign that will be launched by WHO in collaboration with partners. This will be a chance for those who have mental health issues, advocates, governments, employers, employees, and other stakeholders to come together to acknowledge progress in this area and to be vocal about what needs to be done to ensure Mental Health & Well-Being becomes a Global Priority for all.

Various aspects of our daily life can impact our mental health. Be it work, relationships, expectations from life, and so on. It is important to maintain good mental health and not let things overpower your mind. In this article, we discuss how you can keep your mind calm and positive.

Follow these 7 tips that will help your mind stay positive and calm:

1. Sleep well

Mental health is significantly influenced by sleep. It is easier to deal with issues, concentrate, think positively, and recall things when we get adequate sleep. If you don't feel drowsy during the day, you are receiving adequate sleep.

2. Beware of thinking traps

The way we feel is greatly influenced by the way we think about things. We frequently feel happy when we believe we can solve an issue. We frequently feel sad if we do not believe that we can solve a situation. These ideas are referred to as "thinking traps." They are traps because they are simple to slip into, which can leave us feeling miserable and stranded.

3. Take breaks

We should all set aside some time to unwind. It has a significant role in reducing stress and having fun in life. Stress may build up to the point where we feel powerless to accomplish anything if we don't take the time to slow down. Yoga, meditation, tai chi, and breathing techniques are all recommended as ways to unwind.

4. Avoid self-judgments

While many of us hate criticism from others, the harshest judgments we face are frequently self-inflicted. Internal self-judgments are the single biggest source of mental chaos and tension, so pay attention to your thinking patterns and recognise when your inner critic enters the picture. The first and most crucial step in replacing criticism with calm is being aware of these ideas as they arise.

5. Acknowledge your feelings

Let yourself express your anger or anxiety. The worry and anger you are feeling could lessen after you give them names and give yourself permission to express them. Be it happiness or sadness, let yourself feel and express these emotions.

6. Practice positive visualisation

Use the breathing exercises, after a few deep breaths, close your eyes and visualise a peaceful environment. Imagine yourself being calm and attentive while navigating a stressful or anxiety-inducing circumstance. See your body relaxed. You may use that image as a reminder to be calm when you're feeling nervous by visualising it in your mind.

7. Workout

Exercise benefits both the body and the mind. Exercise may help us manage stress, reduce anxiety, improve our mood, give us more energy, make us feel good about ourselves, and aid in getting a good night's sleep. To notice significant benefits, just 30 minutes a day, three or four days a week, is sufficient.

Follow these tips regularly to ensure better health of your mind as well as your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.