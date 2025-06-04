Global Running Day: 8 Ways Running Boosts Your Mental And Physical Health

Global Running Day is observed on first Wednesday of June annually. This day aims to highlight the benefits of running. While running can effectively benefit your physical health and support weight loss, recent studies highlight how it can immensely support cognitive function.

Running might seem challenging, however, it is one of the most effective forms of exercise. On Global Running Day 2025, let's explore some notable health benefits of running.

Benefits of running

1. Supports weight loss

Weight management is one of the key benefits of running. As obesity is one of the growing concerns these days, regular running helps support a healthy weight in all age groups. In addition, running boosts metabolic rate, which means your body continues to burn calories even after the workout is finished.

2. Improves stamina

Running helps boost stamina. Athletes often use running as an effective tool to increase endurance.

3. Helps boost cardiovascular fitness

One of the most immediate benefits of running is improved cardiovascular fitness. When you run, your heart and lungs work harder to supply oxygen to your muscles. Over time, this helps ensure efficient cardiovascular function.

4. Reduces disease risk

Regular runners often experience lower blood pressure and improved cholesterol levels. Running helps reduce overall cardiovascular disease risk.

5. Supports muscle health

Beyond cardiovascular health, running contributes significantly to musculoskeletal health. It strengthens muscles, particularly those in the legs, hips, and core.

6. Strengthens bones

Running is a weight-bearing exercise which helps strengthen your bones. It also promotes bone health by increasing bone density, which is crucial in preventing conditions such as osteoporosis in later years.

7. Improves mood and mental health

The mental health benefits of running are just as noteworthy as its physical advantages. Several studies have highlighted the link between running and improved mental health and mood. Running also serves as a powerful stress-relief tool.

8. Improves cognitive function

Studies suggest that running can enhance your cognitive function, and improve memory, attention and overall brain function.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.