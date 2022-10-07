Mental Health: 10 Signs You Are Not Ready For A Relationship

You might not be ready for a relationship if you already have a busy daily schedule

Even when we're not ready to be in a relationship, many of us daydream about the beautiful moments we could experience with a partner. We may not be in control of our own lives or we may require relationship-building instruction. Whatever the motive, it's crucial to wait until you're ready for anything, especially a long-term relationship.

Seeking or being in a romantic relationship takes a lot of time, will, effort and attention. It can be hard to provide your 100% to a partner if you have other aspects running your life occupying these factors. Besides other aspects, you may not be ready for a relationship due to your own mental requirements and needs. In this article, we discuss signs you may not be ready for a relationship.

Here are 10 signs to look out for that might indicate you are not ready for a relationship:

1. You are too busy in your own life

Sometimes we need to take care of other things before we can handle a relationship, whether they are related to our job, health, or another aspect of life. A relationship would be much more difficult if you are so busy that you find it difficult to maintain ties with your friends and family. If you want to rectify this, take a moment and consider which responsibilities you can forgo.

2. You are expecting drastic changes in your life

Once your life and schedule undergo a significant change, it could be difficult for you to retain a relationship. Wait to get married until your life is more secure. You may go on dates, but let those you meet know that you're not seeking anything serious right now. If you and someone else are intended to be together, once you are, they will still be accessible.

3. You haven't moved on from your previous relationships

Getting over an ex can take months or even years, and occasionally dating might actually speed up the process. Just be careful not to chase others unless you are confident you can be there for them. Evaluate if you want to get back together or if you're genuinely ready to move on if you're comparing everybody you encounter to your former partner or seriously contemplating it.

4. You are not ready to be emotionally vulnerable

People who are not prepared for a relationship often act reserved and closed off. For example, you can find it difficult to show someone your emotions even though you're dating them and really adore them. At most, your conversations with them are short. You tense up even more when they make an effort to get to know you more personally. Many factors could cause this, but talking to a therapist can help you better understand what's best for you.

5. You don't know if they're right for you

It can be easy to get sucked into something that resembles love, or at least something quite similar to it. However, those impressions aren't necessarily true. Do not hurry if you are unsure. The best course of action is to give it some time. Relationships don't have to start instantly or cosmically.

6. You are not being yourself

Many people hold back on expressing their actual opinions and self in a new relationship out of concern that they might not be accepted for who they truly are. Both of you are most obviously not prepared to make a significant commitment if you aren't being yourself with the person you love only to make them happy with your immaculate conduct.

7. You want to change your partners' qualities

If you have a reputation for imposing your ideals on your relationships, dating right now might not be the best idea. That doesn't necessarily make it a good habit, even if it has been in prior relationships. You're dating the wrong people if you're always attempting to alter someone. Either that or you're attempting to date someone that is more like you. Although changing and growing as people is a big and positive aspect of relationships, these changes should be healthy and organic.

8. You don't feel the need to date

In the end, not wanting to be in a relationship is sufficient justification for not being in one. You're not always required to defend or explain your choice. Try addressing it if you suspect that your fear or prior wounds are keeping you from entering a relationship. But if it simply doesn't appeal to you, then respect that since it's probably not what's best for you. Don't jump into a relationship unless that's what you want.

9. You have trust issues

If you have trouble trusting others, it's one of the obvious indications that you're not ready for a relationship. This typically occurs if your trust has already been broken in a close relationship. Whatever the reason may be, it is not fair to be suspicious and overly controlling of your partners as a way to feel secure. Take things slow and build trust with time and constant efforts.

10. You've never been single

You might not have had the time to truly discover who you are if you've always been in and out of relationships. This causes an unhealthy dependancy for needs, attention and love on your partners. It is important to be able to stay single and enjoy life. Take some time off and learn how to spend time with yourself, your friends and your family.

Keep these things in mind if you are considering potentially dating someone.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.