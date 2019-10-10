World Mental Health Day Focuses On Suicide Prevention: Know The Warning Signs Of Suicide You Must Watch Out For

Highlights Helplessness and hopelessness is a warning sign of suicide A suicidal person may exhibit reckless behaviour World Mental Health Day: Social isolation is a warning sign of suicide

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10. This day is meant to raise awareness about mental issues that millions of people across the world suffer from. World Mental Health Day is organised by World Federation for Mental Health. The theme for World Mental Health Day 2019 is suicide prevention. According to the World Health Organisation, every 40 seconds someone loses their life to suicide. Depression, anxiety and stress are all detrimental to your mental health. They can also affect your physical health by causing high blood pressure and obesity. Poor mental health can have a negative impact on your day-to-day life as well.

World Mental health day: Warning signs of suicide you must take note of

This World Mental Health Day, we are going to talk about some warning signs and causes of suicide. There can be numerous causes of suicidal thoughts. People usually get suicidal when they are unable to cope up with their daily lives. A tragic event, financial loss or burden, unhealthy personal relationships are also common causes of suicide. It is when people don't see a hope for their future that they end up being suicidal. People think that killing themselves is the only solution to their problems. According to MayoClinic, people who get suicidal thoughts may have a genetic link to it. People who commit suicide are more likely to have family history of suicide.

Take a look at the warning signs that a person is suicidal, as told by psychologist Niharika Mehta.

1. Mood swings

Mood swings are a sign of unsettled emotions and the only way to settle it is to let it out. Others are expected not to pass any judgement or comments or opinions. Instead, asking what they need to feel better is a great way to show your support.

2. Hopelessness and helplessness

When there is no visible solution to a problem, people feel trapped. With this comes feeling hopeless and helpless. These are ways of saying that one is feeling hopeless and helpless. Nothing will change, nobody can help me, life will always be this miserable, it won't matter if I live or die, I am a burden, my friends and family will be better off without me, I don't feel like I belong here, will it matter if I stop existing, how will my absence make any difference and I am tired of life are commonly said things by a person who might be suicidal.

3. Sleeplessness or over-sleeping

On one hand, because of the turmoil going on inside, it is difficult to relax one's mind and sleep. On the other hand, one may be mentally exhausted and has no energy left. Thus, people who feel suicidal will have poor sleep quality and would want to sleep more than usual.

4. Reckless behaviour with harmful consequences

If one is thinking about suicide, consequences of a behaviour may not matter. People may consciously behave recklessly to relieve emotional pain. Behaviours such as excessive drinking or smoking, breaking laws, being rebellious, starving oneself or eating excessively unhealthy or allergic foods, constantly getting into fights and arguments etc. are passive self-injurious behaviours.

5. Social isolation

Being amongst people takes a lot of mental energy. So individuals who are emotionally exhausted, may find it extremely difficult to engage in social activities. Furthermore, social situations could be a reminder of their problems and emotional pain. To avoid feeling more negative emotions, people isolate themselves.

(Niharika Mehta is Psychologist at Hiranandani Hospital Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital in Mumbai)

