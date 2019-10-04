5 Most Common Mental Disorders People Deal With: Know How To Spot Them At The Earliest

One person dies every 40 seconds because of some kind of mental disorder: WHO

World Mental Health Day will be observed on October 10. The day is meant to raise awareness about mental health issues across the world and mobilise efforts to support mental health. According to World Health Organization (WHO), World Mental Health Day provides the opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what more can be done to make mental healthcare a reality for people worldwide. Word around mental health awareness has definitely increased in the past few years. However, many people still feel hesitant in talking about a mental illness that they may be suffering from.

Did you know that one person dies every 40 seconds because of some kind of mental disorder*? This alarming and shocking data makes it imperative to talk about mental disorders and what you can do about them. In this article, we are going to talk about some of the most common mental disorders and how to deal with them.

World Mental Health Day: Here are some common mental disorders you must be aware of

1. Major depressive disorder (depression)

Commonly known as depression, major depressive disorder is a serious mental illness which has a negative impact on how you feel, think and act. It can make a person feel sad and be on a depressed mood for months, even years. Loss of interest in activities that were once fun, changes in appetite, change in sleep pattern, loss of energy or increased fatigue, feeling worthless and guilty and experiencing difficulty in concentration and making decisions. Friends and family of a depression patient play a huge role in its treatment. Not only can they help in identifying that someone is depressed and get early diagnosis, they can also help the person motivate and reduce symptoms of depression.

2. Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder in which a person is unable to interpret reality. They experience delusions, hallucinations and disordered thinking. It is not very common but can have serious symptoms. It may be difficult to diagnose schizophrenia in teenagers as symptoms like withdrawal from friends and family, lack of motivation and sleep problems are typical signs of teen years. Medication, psychological counselling and self-help resources can help in reducing symptoms of schizophrenia.

3. Bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder is a type of mental illness that is characterised by extreme shifts in mood. A person suffering from bipolar disorder is likely to go through a range of emotions and experiences like extreme excitement, deep sadness, suicidal thoughts, loss of energy. Extreme stress, physical illness, traumatic experience and genetics can increase your risk of developing bipolar disorder.

4. Obsessive compulsive disorder

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a kind of anxiety disorder which includes sign and symptoms like obsessive thoughts and feeling of compulsion to see things in a certain way. People with OCD are used to seeing things a certain way. They feel uncontrollable thoughts and urges to do certain things. Constant washing of hands, checking body parts, repeating routine activities are common OCD compulsions.

5. Persistent depressive disorder

Also known as dysthymia, persistent depressive disorder is a kind of chronic depression. Constant feeling of sadness, decreased productivity, low energy, hopelessness, change in appetite, low self-confidence and poor self-esteem. Traumatic life events, constant anxiety, bipolar disorder and even a kind of chemical imbalance in brain can be a major cause of persistent depressive disorder.

