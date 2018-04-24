World Malaria Day: Causes, Symptoms And Some Effective Steps To Prevent Malaria

Highlights World Malaria Day is celebrated every year on the 25th of April Symptoms start to show after 10 days of contracting the parasite 1. Pregnant women and kids must avoid travelling to malaria-prone places

World Malaria Day: Causes of Malaria

The World Malaria Day is celebrated every year on the 25th of April and is aimed at taking urgent action for malaria control. World Malaria Day 2018 follows the theme, "Ready to beat malaria". The mosquito-borne disease is transmitted in humans through the bite of female anopheles mosquito. It starts to spread in the liver and then goes on to damage the red blood cells of the body. This condition can be controlled with the help of early diagnosis, but in some cases, the disease cannot be completely treated even in the early stages. This World Malaria Day, let's explore some of the causes, symptoms and treatment options for malaria.Also read: Prevent Malaria, Save Lives

Malaria is a life-threatening, mosquito-borne disease which affects you due to the bite of the female anopheles mosquito. When the mosquito bites you, the parasite enters your bloodstream and reaches the liver. Once these infected cells mature, they enter the bloodstream and start affecting the red blood cells. The parasite enters the red blood cells and within 48 hours it multiplies to an extent where the infected cells burst open. Within three days, you start showing the symptoms of malaria. It is a communicable disease and can be spread to the people around you through some form of contact. An infected mother can pass this disease on to her child at the time of birth. Also, if an uninfected mosquito bites you when you are infected, the parasite enters the mosquito and it can go on to spread the disease to other people.



World Malaria Day: Symptoms of Malaria

Symptoms of malaria start to show after 10 days of contracting the parasite. Sometimes the parasite may lie dormant in your liver for a long period of time. This is when the symptoms do not show up for months. Malaria symptoms can be classified into two categories namely uncomplicated malaria and severe malaria.

Uncomplicated malaria symptoms

Cold, hot and sweating phases

Fever, vomiting and headaches

Seizures

Fatigue

Sweats

These symptoms occur every second day and last for 6 to 10 hours.



Severe malaria symptoms

This form of malaria shows symptoms of organ dysfunction. They include:

Adopting a prone position

Impaired consciousness

Fever

Chills

Abnormal bleeding

Anemia symptoms

Jaundice

Respiratory distress

Multiple convulsions

World Malaria Day: Malaria Prevention

Prevention is better than cure, rightly said!

Malaria prevention is far better than cure. If you can take some steps to prevent this disease in the first place, don't think twice. Don't let those infectious creatures affect you in the first place.





We have compiled a list of the 8 best malaria prevention techniques. Take a look.

1. Pregnant women and kids must avoid travelling to malaria-prone places.

2. Stay indoors in a well-screen or air conditioned room, especially when it gets dark outside.

3. Sleep under a mosquito net covered with insecticides. Leave no room for mosquitoes to come close to you.

4. Opt for protective clothing. Keeping your skin too exposed can attract the little buzzers. Wear full-sleeve shirts, full-length trousers and socks to protect your body in every way.

5. Even if some parts of your skin remains exposed, apply a mosquito repellant on it before heading out.

6. Spray an insecticide all over your room and your house to kill all mosquitoes present within.

7. Make sure that all doors and windows are shut during the late evening hours. If there are any holes, then conceal them too. Do not leave any room for mosquitoes to enter.

8. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, do not wait for it to get worse. Get diagnosed for malaria so that your treatment can begin well in time.



Happy World Malaria Day!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



