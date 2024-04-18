World Liver Day 2024: These Factors Might Worsen Your Liver Health

World Liver Day 2024: Hepatitis B and C viruses can cause inflammation and damage to the liver

World Liver Day is observed annually on April 19th to raise awareness about liver-related diseases and promote liver health worldwide. The day aims to educate people about the importance of liver health, encourage preventive measures against liver diseases, and advocate for early detection and treatment.

This year's World Liver Day theme is "Be Vigilant, Get Regular Liver Check-Up, and Prevent Fatty Liver Diseases." This theme highlights the significance of identifying and preventing liver issues at an early stage, especially focusing on the increasing health threat posed by fatty liver disease.

Various organisations, including health institutions, NGOs participate in awareness campaigns, educational events, and health screenings on World Liver Day to promote liver health and reduce the burden of liver diseases worldwide. You can do your part by researching and learning about your liver's health. Keep reading as we share a list of factors that might worsen your liver health.

10 Factors that can negatively impact liver health:

1. Excessive alcohol consumption

Alcohol abuse can lead to alcoholic liver disease, causing inflammation, fatty deposits, and scarring of the liver. Abstaining from alcohol and seeking medical support for alcohol addiction may be helpful.

2. Unhealthy diet

Consuming a diet high in processed foods, saturated fats, and sugars can lead to obesity, insulin resistance, and fatty liver disease. Adopt a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, while limiting intake of unhealthy fats and sugars.

3. Obesity

Excess body weight can lead to fatty liver disease and increase the risk of liver inflammation and scarring. Losing weight through a combination of healthy diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle changes can lower risk.

4. Viral hepatitis infections

Hepatitis B and C viruses can cause inflammation and damage to the liver, leading to chronic liver disease and liver cancer. Antiviral medications and, in some cases, vaccination to prevent hepatitis B infection can prevent it.

5. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

NAFLD is characterised by the accumulation of fat in the liver, often associated with obesity, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome.

6. Exposure to toxins and pollutants

Chemical toxins, pollutants, and environmental contaminants can damage liver cells and impair liver function over time. Treatment involves minimising exposure to toxins, following safety guidelines in the workplace, and maintaining good environmental hygiene.

7. Medication and drug use

Certain medications and drugs, including over-the-counter painkillers, prescription drugs, and recreational substances, can be toxic to the liver.

8. Smoking

Tobacco smoke contains harmful chemicals that can contribute to liver inflammation, oxidative stress, and liver cancer.

9. Unprotected sex and unsafe injection practices

Practices such as unprotected sex and sharing needles for drug use can increase the risk of hepatitis B and C infections, which can damage the liver.

10. Genetic factors

Genetic factors, such as inherited liver diseases like Wilson's disease, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, can predispose individuals to liver problems.

Overall, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding harmful substances, getting vaccinated against hepatitis, and seeking early medical intervention for liver-related conditions are essential for preserving liver health and preventing liver diseases. Regular medical check-ups and screenings can help detect liver problems early, allowing for timely treatment and intervention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.