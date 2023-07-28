World Hepatitis Day 2023: Follow These Steps To Protect Yourself From Hepatitis This Monsoon

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year. The day marks the birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus. Hepatitis Day tries to initiate efforts on encouraging actions to fight against the disease. The theme for World Hepatitis Day 2023 is "One life, one liver." Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. It is caused by viral infection, alcohol consumption and many health conditions. 5 types of hepatitis are hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. According to WHO, around 354 million people live with chronic hepatitis B and C worldwide.

There are different causes for each type. Hepatitis A and E are caused by ingesting contaminated food and water. On the other hand, Hepatitis B, C and D can spread through transmission of infected body fluids.

Hepatitis spread during monsoon: Here's what you can do

A spike in hepatitis A and E cases is observed during monsoon because these two types get transmitted through contaminated water and food. Also, there are a few vector-borne types.

Dr. Ayush Dhingra, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram explains, "During the monsoon season, there is a notable increase in cases of hepatitis due to several contributing factors. First and foremost, heavy rainfall can lead to waterlogging and contamination of water sources, making it more likely for people to consume contaminated water, which can result in hepatitis infections."

Also, the monsoon season provides a favourable environment for the breeding of mosquitoes and other vectors, leading to the transmission of vector-borne hepatitis.

How to stay safe

The expert explained that to prevent hepatitis during monsoon, certain precautionary measures should be followed.

Vaccination against hepatitis, especially for high-risk individuals is of utmost importance

It is essential to drink only boiled or purified water

Avoid consuming raw foods

You should avoid eating outside and choose homemade food

Maintaining personal hygiene as well as around you is crucial

Strengthen the immune system with a balanced diet, exercise and adequate rest

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly

(Dr. Ayush Dhingra, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.