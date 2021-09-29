World Heart Day: Heart Attack Vs Cardiac Arrest; Know What To Do In An Emergency

World Heart Day is observed on 29 September every year

Heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest are two terms that are often being used interchangeably even though both are way too different from one another. When an individual has a heart attack, it is due to a blockage in the arteries which leads to sudden chest pain, sweating, palpitation, sinking sensation and anxiety. If left untreated, this can lead to a sudden cardiac arrest. However, there are other causes of sudden cardiac arrest such as arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat).

Heart Attack Vs Cardiac Arrest

What can be done when an individual experiences a heart attack?

First, one must be able to identify when someone experiences a heart attack. Common signs for a heart attack are

severe central chest pain moving towards the neck, left or both upper arms

cold sweats

sense of impending death

feeling anxious

In this case, the patient should be rushed to the hospital and undergo an ESG. This scan helps identify and confirm if the patient experienced a heart attack. Post confirmation, they can opt for the right course of treatment for them, as recommended.

There are two treatments available post heart attack, blood clot dissolving/blood clot buster medication. This should be given through the veins (intravenously). The second treatment option is undergoing an immediate angioplasty or stinting. Here the patient is immediately within 30 minutes of arrival will undergo the surgery.

What to do during a sudden cardiac arrest?

If a patient with sudden cardiac arrest suddenly collapse, in this situation, the person has to be laid down on the floor immediately and their pulse needs to be checked immediately. If no pulse is detected, they should be given CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation). If there is a possibility of an AED (Automated External Defibrillator), it can be used on the patient. An AED is a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyse the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

How are the survival rates for patients who have experienced heart attacks or have sudden cardiac arrest?

Quicker the response, the better the rates of survival are for the patient. Timely diagnosis and treatment are crucial. For patients who have experienced an acute heart attack, it has been seen that if treated within the 60-90 minutes post the episode, the survival rates for the patients increase as much as 4 to 5 times. Hence this window of 60-90 minutes post a heart attack is termed as the golden hour.

So, for an individual with pre-existing heart conditions, knowing the signs, detecting them and responding to them immediately, regardless of the time and place, is crucial. This is also when knowing the nearby facilities comes in handy.

Are chances of sudden cardiac arrest high in the younger generation?

If a young individual has experienced a heart attack, their chances of a sudden cardiac arrest are higher than those who have one in a later stage in their life. In the young patients, it is a sudden shock to the heart, however, for elderly patients, it is a gradual process so sometimes these patients do not develop a SCA despite blockages in 2-3 arteries.

What should be done to avoid a sudden cardiac problem?

Avoid Smoking

An active lifestyle

Walks

Checking blood pressure regularly

Checking cholesterol regularly

People with uncontrolled diabetes, taking medications religiously

Addressing and reducing stress, anxiety

These days we come across many younger people ridden with stress and anxiety. This needs to be addressed properly. They must first identify and then get help in whatever form available. Enrolling oneself to a self-help group is a form of self-care that cannot be undermined.

(Dr Praveen Chandra, Chairman - Interventional & Structural Heart Cardiology Interventional Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta)

