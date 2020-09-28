World Heart Day 2020: Exercising Is The Key To A Healthy Heart- Here's Why

World Heart Day 2020 Images: This day is observed on September 29 every year

World Heart Day 2020: Exercising is an important lifestyle habit, if you want a healthy heart. On the occasion of World Heart Day on September 29, let's talk about heart health and how exercising and other lifestyle habits together help in preventing heart disease. This year, Heart Day falls amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19. Taking care of our hearts right now is more important than ever.

Cardiovascular diseases are the top cause of death on the planet, according to the World Heart Federation. Smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, lack of exercise and poor diet are all causes of cardiovascular diseases.

World Heart Day: Importance of exercising regularly

As mentioned above, exercising is integral for a healthy heart. Ideally, one should workout for at least 30 minutes in a day, for at least five times a week. Simple exercises like running, walking, cycling, jogging and jumping rope can help in improving your cardiovascular health. As per the American Heart Association, 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise, and 90 minutes of high intensity exercise can suffice if you want to stay healthy and maintain heart health.

Exercise regularly for a healthy heart

Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently shared a unique couch workout on her Instagram. While its still unsafe to hit the gym, this workout can be easily done at home, and all you need is a couch to do it. "Ladies, if you're at home and haven't done your workout today, jump up and do this couch workout with me now - all you need is 12 minutes!" reads the caption of Itsines' post.

The workout, which includes a total of six exercises, can target your legs, glutes and core, the trainer says. Here are the exercises you need to do:

Incline Clap Push-Up - 8 reps

Tricep Dip/Press - 15 reps

Bulgarian Split Squat - 20 reps (10 per side)

Decline X Push-Up - 10 reps (5 per side)

Side Plank - 60 secs (30 per side)

Single-Leg Sit Squat - 20 reps (10 per side)

You can set a timer for 12 minutes. See how many sets you are able to do at a go. You can do three laps to make it a complete workout. This workout can easily be done on a day when you don't have one hour to give to exercise. It can be done anytime of the day and can surely make you feel the burn.

This World Heart Day, pledge to include exercise in your daily routine for a healthy heart and overall well-being!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.