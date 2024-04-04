World Health Day 2024: 9 Lifestyle Habits That Will Ensure Longevity

World Health Day 2024: Aim for a body mass index (BMI) within the healthy range (18.5-24.9)

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated annually on April 7th. It is organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness about a specific health topic of global concern and to mobilise action to address health issues affecting people around the world.

Ensuring longevity often involves a combination of factors including genetics, environment, and lifestyle choices. While genetics plays a role in determining lifespan, lifestyle habits can significantly influence overall health and longevity. In this article, we discuss the many lifestyle changes that can help boost longevity.

Here are some lifestyle habits that can contribute to longevity:

1. Regular exercise

Regular physical activity helps to maintain a healthy weight, strengthen the heart and cardiovascular system, improve circulation, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days per week.

2. Healthy diet

Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats provides essential nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre to support overall health and longevity. Limit intake of processed foods, sugary beverages, and excessive amounts of sodium and saturated fats.

3. Adequate sleep

Quality sleep is essential for physical and mental health. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to allow your body to rest, repair, and rejuvenate. Create a relaxing bedtime routine, avoid caffeine and electronic devices before bedtime, and maintain a comfortable sleep environment.

4. Stress management

Chronic stress can have detrimental effects on health and longevity. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or spending time in nature. Cultivate hobbies and activities that bring joy and relaxation.

5. Maintain social connections

Strong social connections and a sense of belonging have been linked to improved mental health and longevity. Stay connected with friends, family, and community members through regular interactions, activities, and support networks.

6. Limit alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of liver disease, cardiovascular problems, and certain types of cancer. Limit alcohol intake to moderate levels, which is generally defined as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.

7. Avoid tobacco use

Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable death worldwide and is associated with numerous health problems, including cancer, heart disease, and respiratory disorders. Avoid smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke to improve longevity and overall health.

8. Regular health screenings

Regular health check-ups and screenings can help detect potential health issues early, allowing for timely intervention and treatment. Follow recommended guidelines for screenings such as blood pressure checks, cholesterol tests, mammograms, and colorectal screenings.

9. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity is a significant risk factor for numerous chronic diseases and can shorten lifespan. Strive to maintain a healthy weight through a combination of balanced diet and regular exercise. Aim for a body mass index (BMI) within the healthy range (18.5-24.9).

A positive attitude and outlook on life can contribute to overall well-being and longevity. Practice gratitude, optimism, and resilience in the face of challenges. Surround yourself with supportive and positive influences.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.