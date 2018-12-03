World Disability Day 2018 Focuses On Equal Opportunities And Inclusiveness For People With Disability

International Day of People with Disabilities is observed on December 3

Highlights The day is meant to promote rights of persons with disabilities The idea is to make the world more inclusive for them Around 1 billion people around the world live with a disability

December 3 is observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities or World Disability Day. Commemoration of this day was done by United Nations General Assembly resolution in 1992. The day is meant to promote rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of development and society. The idea is to increase awareness about persons with disabilities, their situation and their means to survive in cultural, economic, social and political life. On this day, awareness is spread on how organisations and individuals can get involved in breaking down attitudinal and structural barriers for people with disability.

Around 1 billion people around the world live with a disability. This number makes for around 15% of the global population. On World Disability Day, celebrations are done for achievements of people with disabilities.

World Disability Day 2018 theme

World Disability Day 2018 theme is, "Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality." According to the United Nations, The theme focuses on empowering persons with disability with equal opportunities and inclusiveness. The idea is to empower them with equitable, inclusive and sustainable development as part of Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030.

The 2030 agenda aims at including every single person with disability, and leave no one behind. Persons with disabilities can be both beneficiaries and agents of change. They can speed up the process of sustainable development which is inclusive in nature. They can promote a society which is resilient for all, including in the context of disaster risk reduction and humanitarian action.

In order to achieve goals for sustainable development, it is important for academic institutions, persons with disabilities and the organisations that represent them, to collectively work as a team.

Also, as part of World Disability Day, the UN secretary-general will launch a UN Flagship Report on Disability and Development 2018 for and with persons with disabilities.

