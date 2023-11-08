World Diabetes Day 2023: Follow These Morning Routine Steps To Better Control Your Blood Sugar Levels

World Diabetes Day 2023: You're off to a bad start in the morning if you miss breakfast

Hyperglycaemia, or elevated blood sugar, is linked to pre-diabetes and diabetes. When blood sugar levels are elevated but not high enough to be considered diabetic, it's called pre-diabetes. The hormone insulin, which your body produces to enable your cells to use the sugar in your blood to function, is often responsible for controlling your blood sugar levels. Insulin is therefore the primary blood sugar regulator.

Hyperglycaemia, however, can result from a number of causes that make blood sugar regulation difficult. Internal factors that contribute to elevated blood sugar levels include excessive glucose production by the liver, insufficient insulin production, or impaired insulin utilisation by the body. Insulin resistance is the term for the later. A sedentary lifestyle, certain drugs, food choices, and stress are examples of external variables. Read on as we share morning routine steps that can help you manage high sugar levels.

Morning routine steps that can help manage blood sugar levels:

1. Start your day with apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is recommended by some alternative practitioners as a means of mitigating the impact of morning blood sugar increases. While it could help with blood sugar regulation in the short term, apple cider vinegar does not "treat" diabetes.

2. Take your meds

If your doctor has given long-acting basal insulin, which is meant to maintain stable blood sugar levels during the night and in between meals, you might want to think about taking it in the morning before the day's distractions take over. But what matters most is constancy.

3. Avoid sugar in your beverage

Beverages with added sugar usually have minimal nutritional value and are heavy in calories. Additionally, if you have diabetes, it's advisable to stay away from these drinks because they quickly raise blood sugar levels. The only exception is if your blood sugar is really low. Drinks with added sugar, like soda, juice, and sports drinks, can be a useful remedy for rapidly boosting hypoglycaemic blood sugar.

4. Count the carbs you consume

This might be simpler for you to accomplish if you take insulin. After totalling the carbohydrates in each meal, you will modify your insulin dosage as necessary. Keep note of what you eat and your blood sugar level two hours after you finish for a few days. It will enable you to observe how various meals impact you.

5. Workout

You can improve your insulin sensitivity, attain and sustain a healthy weight by engaging in regular exercise. Your cells can use the available sugar in your bloodstream more efficiently if you have increased insulin sensitivity. Moreover, blood sugar is used by your muscles during exercise to provide energy and to contract.

6. Don't skip breakfast

You're off to a bad start in the morning if you miss breakfast. One of the reasons individuals tend to overeat later in the day is that skipping breakfast makes you hungry all the more. In actuality, missing meals and then bingeing later might result in blood sugar increases, even though eating regular meals will help keep your levels consistent.

Achieving treatment goals, limiting the need for diabetes drugs, and lowering the risk of concomitant illnesses and psychological discomfort all depend on making therapeutic lifestyle adjustments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.