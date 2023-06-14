World Blood Donor Day 2023: Can You Donate Blood? Here's A Checklist For Donors

World Blood Donor Day: Blood donation is beneficial to the recipient as well as the donor

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 every year. It is a global initiative to raise awareness of the need for safe blood. The day also thanks people who donate blood voluntarily. Blood donation is a life-saving gift that ensures the availability of safe blood and blood products during emergencies or when in need. Donating blood is a simple process that can save someone's life. Blood donation doesn't just help the recipient but the donor too. Regular blood donation as a society can make safe and sustainable blood always available and help in timely treatment.

Theme for World Blood Donor Day 2023

For World Blood Donor Day 2023, the World Health Organization has assigned the theme, "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often." The theme highlights the crucial role that every individual can play by giving the valuable gift of blood and plasma.

Who can donate blood?

Before blood donation, you need to meet a few conditions. According to the WHO guidelines, a donor should:

Weigh at least 50 kg (in some countries donors should not weigh less than 45 kg)

Be between 18 and 65 years of age

Should not have a cold, flu, sore throat or any other infections.

Have a haemoglobin count that is not less than 12.5 g/dl

Should have normal lood pressure during donation

World Blood Donation Day 2023: You need to have healthy hemoglobin levels to donate blood

Photo Credit: iStock

Who cannot donate blood?

Pregnant or lactating women cannot donate blood and those who have had an abortion recently

If you have recently had a tattoo or body piercing you cannot donate blood for the next 6 months

You must wait for 24 hours after a minor dental procedure and a month after major dental procedure

If you have ever had a positive test for HIV

If you have ever injected recreational drugs

Those who have consumed alcohol 48 hours prior to donation

Those who have undergone surgery in the previous six months

People with active tuberculosis may not be fit for blood donation

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.