World Blood Donor Day 2024: Know Theme, Objective And More About Blood Donation

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 every year. This global even aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and the need for safe blood and blood products during emergencies. World Blood Donor Day was first observed in 2004. This day is also used as an opportunity to recognise the contribution of blood donors in saving lives and improving health.

World Blood Donor Day 2024 theme:

This year World Blood Donor Day marks its 20th anniversary. Therefore, this year's theme is '20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!'

Objective: This year's campaign aims to recognise voluntary blood donors who have helped save million lives around the world.

It also focuses on promoting the culture of regular blood donation in young population as well as generic population.

Know criteria for blood donation

Blood donation is a simple process that can help save someone's life. Blood donation is not just helpful for the recipient but it offer several health benefits to the donor too. Some basic health conditions have to be met by donors to safely donate blood. According to the WHO guidelines, a donor should:

Weigh at least 50 kg (in some countries donors should not weigh less than 45 kg)

Be between 18 and 65 years of age

Not have a cold, flu, sore throat or any other infections.

Have a haemoglobin count that is not less than 12.5 g/dl

Should have normal blood pressure during the donation process

You cannot donate blood if:

You are a pregnant or lactating woman

You have recently had a tattoo or body piercing in the past 6 months

You have tested HIV positive

You have ever injected recreational drugs

Consumed alcohol 48 hours prior to donation

Those who have undergone surgery in the previous six months

People with active tuberculosis

This Blood Donor Day, donate blood and encourage others too.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.