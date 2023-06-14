World Blood Donor Day: Date, History, And Significance Of The Day

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.

World Blood Donor Day is an event celebrated across the world on June 14 with the primary objective of raising awareness about the importance of blood donation. Additionally, the day also serves as the perfect opportunity to empower voluntary blood donors and highlight their life-saving contributions. Organised by the World Health Organization of the United Nations, efforts are made to educate the public about the profound impact that blood donation can have on the lives of others. In doing so, the day aims to encourage more people to become regular blood donors.

Date and History

As mentioned above, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14. It was first distinguished by the WHO in 2004 and the following year, in the 58th World Health Assembly, the date was declared as an annual global event. Each year, World Blood Donor Day has a specific theme that emphasises different aspects of blood donation. The slogan for the 2023 World Blood Donor Day campaign is “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.”

Significance

As mentioned above, World Blood Donor Day is aimed at highlighting the critical need for safe blood and blood products to save lives and aid medical treatment and procedures. As blood transfusions are crucial for various medical procedures, including surgeries, trauma care, treatment for cancer patients, and managing blood disorders, donating blood can directly contribute to saving lives and improving health outcomes.

In addition to serving as a platform to spread awareness about the importance of regular donations and to dispel common misconceptions surrounding blood donation, World Blood Donor Day also educates people on the benefits of blood donation from free medical check-ups to health benefits for donors.

As per the WHO, the objectives of the occasion are: