Who Owns The Moon? Know What Outer Space Treaty Means For The World

Many countries have their flags on the Moon, but no one owns it. On July 20, the world celebrated 56 years since the Apollo 11 mission successfully landed on the lunar surface. NASA's mission has inspired other nations to explore the Moon, as four countries have successfully landed spacecraft there: the United States, Russia (formerly the Soviet Union), China and India.

There's a race to land on the Moon, with NASA planning to send humans back to the Moon, with its Artemis astronauts aiming for a 2026 landing. On the other hand, China claims it will send humans to the Moon by 2030. Some scientists also say that the plan is to build permanent bases on the Moon.

However, our Moon doesn't belong to anyone, thanks to the Outer Space Treaty, formally known as the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies. The treaty provides a basic framework in international space law.

The treaty had been adopted by the General Assembly in its resolution 1962 (XVIII) in 1963, but it added a few new provisions.

Here are some of the key provisions of the Outer Space Treaty

Outer space is free to explore: All countries can explore and use outer space without claims of national appropriation or ownership.

No use of nuclear weapons: Nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction are prohibited in orbit around the Earth, on celestial bodies, or in outer space.

Peaceful purposes: Outer space shall be used for peaceful purposes, and countries shall conduct their activities in accordance with international law.

International cooperation: Countries shall cooperate with each other in the exploration and use of outer space.

Responsibility for space activities: Countries are responsible for their space activities, including damage caused by their space objects.

No claims of ownership: No country can claim ownership or sovereignty over outer space, the Moon, or other celestial bodies.