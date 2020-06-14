World Blood Donor Day 2020: Safe Blood Saves Lives; Know Theme, Significance And Much More

World Blood Donor Day 2020 highlights access to safe blood to everyone

World Blood Donor Day is observed on every 14 June worldwide. This day tries to create awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products. It also thanks blood donors for their contribution in saving lives with blood. An adequate supply of blood is necessary for optimum health. Blood requirements occur during treatments including both planned and urgent. It is a life-saving resource that should be available in the right quantities to handle all kinds of emergencies. Blood donation helps blood services ensure a safe and sufficient amount of blood.

According to WHO, access to safe blood is still a privilege of the few. Most low- and middle-income countries struggle to make safe blood available because donations are low and equipment to test blood is scarce. Globally, 42% of blood is collected in high-income countries, which are home to only 16% of the world's population.

World Blood Donor Day 2020: Theme, significance and more

The theme for the Blood donor day 2020 is 'Safe Blood Saves Lives' which would be promoted with the slogan 'Give blood and make the world a healthier place.' The idea is to focus on the contribution an individual giver can make to improve health for others in the community, states WHO. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, different activities will be conducted online.

Blood Donor Day 2020: Blood donation can save several lives

Dr. Reena Bansal explains, "Blood donation is a safe process. Anyone can donate blood in four simple steps - registration, medical history, blood donation and refreshments. On an average around 350 to 450 mL of blood is withdrawn, which usually takes 24-48 hours to replace with the new blood volume. The red blood cells (RBC) are replaced automatically within 4 to 6 weeks."

"Your donation helps in saving the life of people. The day before your blood donation make sure you eat well, take a balanced diet on the same day. Drink extra water and fluids; avoid caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee," she adds.

(Dr. Reena Bansal is HOD at Blood Bank at Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi)

