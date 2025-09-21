World Alzheimer's Day: Hidden Challenges Of Alzheimer's Disease Beyond Memory Loss

World Alzheimer's Day, observed on September 21st each year, serves as a powerful reminder of the challenges posed by Alzheimer's disease and the need for increased awareness and support for those affected. This day highlights the importance of understanding the multifaceted nature of Alzheimer's, which is often mistakenly perceived as merely a memory-loss condition. In reality, Alzheimer's is a progressive neurological disorder that profoundly impacts various cognitive functions, significantly influencing the autonomy and overall quality of life for individuals living with the disease.

Cognitive decline beyond memory is one of the major effects of Alzheimer's. Patients may struggle with problem-solving abilities, decision-making, and judgment when faced with choices. Furthermore, they may experience difficulties with language comprehension and sustaining attention. These cognitive challenges complicate everyday tasks such as managing finances, following written instructions, or engaging in meaningful conversations.

The illness also creates emotional and behavioral alterations. Common problems include anxiety, depression, mood swings, and agitation. In some cases, patients can even develop paranoia or feelings of suspicion, complicating caregiving. These behavioral changes have a profound impact on relationships, leaving family members feeling emotionally drained and overwhelmed.

Alzheimer's also has critical physical health implications. As the disease progresses, patients become increasingly susceptible to sleep disturbances, impaired mobility, disorientation, and challenges in performing basic activities such as bathing, dressing, or eating. The resulting loss of independence necessitates ongoing support, as individuals gradually lose their ability to care for themselves.

For families, Alzheimer's disease becomes a collective experience, profoundly affecting each member. The caregivers often experience emotional distress, financial pressures, and physical fatigue while providing informal, 24/7 help. The changes to the husband's or wife's identity, feelings, and life inevitably cause changes in the attitudes and norms of the entire family and household.

Alzheimer's disease does not always start with the forgetting of names or what happened on a specific date. There are numerous indicators that dementia may be developing, even when an individual appears to function well. Difficulty in finding the right words, frequently misplacing items, struggling with task planning, or withdrawing from social interactions can all signal cognitive decline associated with dementia.

Alzheimer's disease is not just memory loss. It profoundly affects an individual's thinking, emotions, actions, and speech. Early diagnosis, comprehensive supportive care, and healthy lifestyle interventions can help slow the progression of the disease, enriching the quality of life for the person's experience and the family.

(Dr. Vinny Sood, Associate Director - Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.