Top 5 Divine Delicacies To Keep You Warm And Healthy This Winter

It is important to exercise during winter to keep yourself healthy

Managing your nutritional needs during winter can be somewhat challenging. You need to eat healthy and nutritious foods which will also help in keeping you warm. You need to eat foods which give a boost to your immunity in order to prevent common illness during winter. Know that as important as it is to eat, it also important to exercise regularly to stay fit and healthy. For keeping your immunity intact, you need to eat lots of fruits and vegetables. Soups are also great to be consumed during winter as they keep you warm. Soups can be prepared with beans, lentils, veggies and meat, all of which are great for your immunity.

Load up yourself with fluids and sufficient Vitamin D. Besides, following are a few foods recommended by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar for keeping you healthy this winter. She shared the following tips on Instagram and Facebook recently.

Top divine delicacies to keep you warm and healthy this winter

1. Sugarcane: Sugarcane is undoubtedly one of the oldest detox foods that have existed. It is delicious and highly nutritious. It can help in keeping your skin glowing even in the winter sun. You can either chew it raw or consume it in the form of juice. Sugarcane can also be used to make jaggery, sugar, lal shaker or khadi shaker. In case of jaundice, sugar can help in replenishing your liver. According to Rujuta, mid-morning is the best time to consume sugarcane. Sugarcane is a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals. People with diabetes can also have sugarcane as a mid-meal snack or during mid-morning.It makes all the sense to include sugarcane in your diet at this point of time as it will be in season from now on to mid of Jan. It is excellent for detoxing the body and brain and makes for a good and natural recovery drink after workout. Sugarcane is especially helpful for teenagers.

Sugarcane is seasonal during winter and has some great health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Ber: Ber is a fruit which can strengthen your immune system. It is a great fruit for children who fall sick too often. Including ber in your diet can help in making it more diverse.

3. Tamarind: Tamarind is great for giving a boost to your digestion. Adding tamarind seeds to buttermilk can make for a great refreshing and healthy drink. Rujuta mentions in her post that tamarind is listed under the list of Neglected and Under utilised Species by Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

4. Amla:Amla can rightly be called the "king of winter". The Vitamin C rich fruit can help in fighting infections. You can eat amla as is, or as a chyawanprash, sherbet or a murabba.

5. Til gul: Til (sesame) gul is another winter delicacy which is rich in essential fatty acids. They are made with sesame seeds which are rich in fibre and omega 6 fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins.

Keep yourself warm and healthy this winter!

