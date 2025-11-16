Winter Babies Are Born In Peak Viral Season: How Pregnant Women Can Protect Themselves

The season of winter brings with it unique medical challenges as respiratory infections due to the dip in temperatures are increasing during this time, making it a sensitive time especially for women who are pregnant. Winter infections and diseases like influenza, common cold, cough and viral fever rise sharply between the months of November and February. As pregnancy naturally lowers the immune system of expecting mothers, it is all the more important for them to take care and protect themselves from such diseases during this time. Babies born in winter also arrive when viruses are circulating at their highest, making prenatal protection even more important.

Why Pregnant Women Are At A Higher Risk During Winters

Increased viral circulation:

Closed windows and doors, along with indoor heating result in poor ventilation which allows the virus to remain in the air much longer. Even a mild exposure can instigate and trigger a high fever or breathing problems during pregnancy and this may require medical attention as well.

Higher risk of flu related complications:

Flu infections can lead to pneumonia, dehydration, reduced foetal movements and in some cases, preterm contractions. Since these viruses are at their peak in winter, pregnant women need to be cautious about even mild symptoms.

Winter dehydration and reduced sun exposure:

Cool weather masks thirst, causing unexpected dehydration which can trigger headaches, dizziness and contractions. Low sunlight also reduces Vitamin D levels, which plays an important role in immunity and foetal bone health.

How Pregnant Women Can Protect Themselves This Winter

Strengthen respiratory hygiene: Pregnant women should avoid crowded indoor places, keep windows slightly open to improve airflow, wear a mask in closed public areas and wash hands frequently. Risks of contracting a cough or cold are lowered significantly by use of hand sanitiser after shaking hands or touching surfaces. Also avoid touching the face and maintain distance from anyone with cold or cough symptoms.

Boost nutrition for better immunity: Pregnancy is a time when the body should get wholesome nourishment through food. A winter diet could include warm homemade soups, dals, chicken broth, fresh fruits, vegetables, dry fruits and seasonal fruits rich in Vitamin C. Add some protein in the form of eggs, milk, paneer, legumes or nuts to maintain immunity level. Drinking warm water throughout the day prevents dehydration. In addition, foods rich in zinc, iron and Vitamin D strengthens protection.

Stay warm, avoid sudden temperature changes: Pregnant women can opt to dress in light layers. Keep feet warm and avoid sitting directly in front of coolers or fans. Sudden temperature shifts from warm rooms to cold outdoors are likely to increase susceptibility to respiratory infections.

Monitor symptoms early: Do not ignore early signs of respiratory infection such as a nagging cough, fever, chills, severe fatigue, breathlessness or reduced foetal movements. Timely medical attention can prevent complications for both mother and baby.

Sleep well, manage stress: Good quality sleep at night is important in winter during pregnancy, as low immunity combined with fatigue increases the likelihood of catching an infection. Light stretching along with short walks in the sunlight, and prenatal yoga, if approved, help improve immunity and mood.

Why Winter Babies Need Extra Care After Birth

Babies born in winter face greater exposure and risk to seasonal viruses such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) related bronchiolitis, influenza and winter diarrhoeal infections. Cold temperatures can affect their feeding and energy levels too. This is why maternal vaccination, prenatal care and early breastfeeding are extremely important for their immunity.

Winter is a beautiful time to welcome a baby but it also brings the highest viral exposure of the year. With a combination of seasonal vaccinations, careful hygiene, strong nutrition, early symptom monitoring, adequate hydration and proper rest, pregnant women can significantly reduce health risks and ensure a safe arrival for their winter born babies. Preparedness, not fear, is the key to navigating winter pregnancies confidently.

(By Dr Rujul Jhaveri, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.