Why You Must Grind Flaxseeds Before Consumption: Other Hacks To Improve Nutrient Absorption

Assimilation of nutrients is an important part of eating healthy. Many times, you may be following a healthy diet and lifestyle, but it may not be showing the desired results because of lack of adequate nutrition. Prolonged use of antiobiotics, lactose intolerance, poor digestive system, disease of the gallbladder, liver or pancreas and poor digestive system are some of the common reasons why one is unable to digest nutrients from the food. Taking up steps to improve your digestion and gut health can help in improving nutrient absorption in the body.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in one of her IGTVs, says that it is commonly said that you are what you eat. However, Agarwal feels that you are what you absorb. She talks about a few simple hacks that can help you absorb the most from what you eat.

Diet hacks that can enhance nutrient absorption

1. Grind flaxseeds

If you eat whole flaxseeds, they may pass through as is through your intestines. Which means that it may pass through intestines undigested and you may not get maximum nutritional benefits out of it. Grinding flaxseeds can thus be an effective way to improve its absorption in the body.

2. Eat iron and Vitamin C together

Vitamin C is required by the body to enhance absorption of iron. People with anaemia must definitely follow this step. Make sure you combine iron-rich foods with Vitamin-C rich foods for maximum benefits. For example, eat tomatoes (Vitamin C) when eating beans (iron).

3. Avoid drinking tea or coffee with meals

Drinking tea or coffee with meals can interfere with absorption of iron. If you are struggling to get iron from your diet or have iron deficiency, quit drinking tea or coffee with meals.

4. Soak beans to prevent gas

Many people experience extreme gassiness after eating beans. Unsoaked beans are also difficult to digest and absorb. Soaking beans overnight before cooking them can help with this. Soaking beans reduces gas-causing offenders and makes it easier for the body to absorb minerals from the beans.

Other steps to improve absorption of nutrients in the body

Include probiotics in your diet: Probiotics in yogurt, kefir, kimchi and kombucha are beneficial for gut health and digestion. A healthy gut and digestive system will be naturally efficient in absorbing nutrients from food.

Probiotics in yogurt, kefir, kimchi and kombucha are beneficial for gut health and digestion. A healthy gut and digestive system will be naturally efficient in absorbing nutrients from food. Include healthy fats in meals: Vitamins A, D, E and K are fat soluble vitamins. This means that they will be absorbed in the body only in the presence of healthy fats you get from foods like ghee, coconut oil, mustard oil, olive oil, avocados, etc.

Vitamins A, D, E and K are fat soluble vitamins. This means that they will be absorbed in the body only in the presence of healthy fats you get from foods like ghee, coconut oil, mustard oil, olive oil, avocados, etc. Reduce alcohol intake: Alcohol can reduce the number of digestive enzymes in your system. It can damage cell linings of the stomach and intestines, and make it difficult for nutrients from food to enter blood stream.

Alcohol can reduce the number of digestive enzymes in your system. It can damage cell linings of the stomach and intestines, and make it difficult for nutrients from food to enter blood stream. Take less stress: Stress releases cortisol, which can slow down digestion. If you are experiencing a number of nutritional deficiencies, you must definitely work on your stress.

Stress releases cortisol, which can slow down digestion. If you are experiencing a number of nutritional deficiencies, you must definitely work on your stress. Keep yourself hydrated: The digestive system is reliant on digestive system. Lack of enough water intake can make it difficult for the blood to transport nutrients in the system.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.