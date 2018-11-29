Why Is Apple Red? Why Are Lemons Yellow? Health Expert Luke Coutinho Tells All About The Colour Of Healthy Fruits And Vegetables You Eat Daily

Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post talks about the various foods and their colours.

Ever wondered the reason behind the colours of the fruits and vegetables you eat daily. Each colour carries its own set of unique disease fighting chemicals which are called phytochemicals. It is these phytochemicals which give fruits and vegetables their vibrant, bright and natural colour and of course numerous health benefits. Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post talks about the various foods and their colours. "The pigments that give fruits and vegetables their bright colours represent a variety of protective compounds. By eating all the coulours of the nutritional rainbow, you will harness the power of these cancer fighting and immune boosting foods! Lycopene reduces breast and prostate cancer, boosts heart, brain and eye health," said Luke Coutinho. Consuming a rainbow of fruits and vegetables ensure that you get enough of the different nutrients which are necessary for the overall health of the body.

Let us understand the nutritional rainbow:

1. Lycopene (represents red colour) reduces the risk of breast and prostate cancer. The pigment boosts heart, brain, eye and bone health. Fruits and vegetables that are high in lycopene are watermelon, tomatoes, red bell pepper and grape fruit.

2. Beta-carotene(represents orange colour) fights cancer, reduces inflammation, supports immune system and boosts vision. Foods rich in beta-carotene are carrots, apricot, spinach and sweet potatoes.

3. Vitamin C and flavonoids(represents yellow colour) inhibit tumor cell growth, detoxify harmful substances, boosts your immune system, reduce inflammation and improves heart health. Vitamin C is generally found in citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, kale, strawberries and broccoli.

4. Folate(represents deep dark green colour) builds healthy cells and genetic material and boosts heart health. Foods like eggs, citrus fruits, asparagus, legumes, leafy greens, Brussel sprouts and beetroots. The mineral calcium strengthens bones, muscles and helps in maintaining a healthy heart. This mineral is found in cheese, dairy products, beans, lentils, almonds and salmon.

5. Indoles and lutein(represents light green colour) eliminate excess estrogen and carcinogens and support eye health. Foods containing indoles are cabbage, Brussels sprouts, kale, mustard greens and broccoli. Allyl sulfides destroy cancer cells and reduce cell the division. Garlic, chives, shallots and onions have high amounts of Allyl sulfides.

6. Anthocyanins(represents blue colour) destroy free radicals, reduce inflammation and are beneficial for the brain. Anthocyanins are found in foods like eggplant, blueberries, plums, cherries and grapes.

7. Resveratrol(represents pink colour) may decrease estrogen production, boost heart health and brain health. Peanuts, dark chocolate, cranberries and grapes contain resveratol.

8. Fiber(represents brown colour) again offers wide range of health benefits. It helps in weight loss and aids in digestion. Apart from this, it also removes carcinogens. Fresh fruits, dark green vegetables, healthy nuts and seeds and whole grains are all rich in fiber.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.