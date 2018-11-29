Prostate Cancer Cases To Double In India By 2020: Researchers; Early Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out For

Prostate cancer can sometimes occur because of enlargement of prostate

Highlights Prostate cancer might not cause any symptoms at times Cases of prostate cancer in India are on the rise There is a need to increase awareness about prostate cancer

Researchers are of the belief that incidence of prostate cancer is likely to double by 2020. There is a need to increase talks and discussions regarding early signs, symptoms, risk factors and detection of prostate cancer. IANS quotes experts as saying that prostate cancer is a cancer which grows slowly. It can be cured if a person is detected with it at an early stage. As per the Indian Medical Council of Research, prostate cancer is the second leading cancer among males in cities like Pune, Kolkata, Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. It is the third leading cancer in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Prostate cancer is likely to go undetected as the symptoms include difficulty in passing urine, burning sensation while passing urine and increased frequency of urination. All these symptoms are ignored since they are thought to be a normal part of ageing. It is thus important for people above the age of 40 to get screening for prostate cancer every year.

Prostate cancer can sometimes occur with enlargement of prostate - which is a normal physiological process. It starts after 40 years of age, and can sometimes become cancerous.

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate is a small walnut-shaped gland in men which is responsible for producing seminal fluid which nourishes and transports sperm. The cancer which occurs in the prostate is known as prostate cancer. The MayoClinc says that prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. The growth of this cancer is comparatively slow, and is confined to the prostate gland. However, some type of prostate cancer may be aggressive and may spread quite quickly.

The key to successfully treating prostate cancer is early detection, until it is still confined to the prostate gland.

Incidence of prostate cancer is on the rise in India

Early signs and symptoms of prostate cancer

The best way to detect prostate cancer is by screening with the help of PSA or DRE test. These tests signal if prostate cancer is present or not. Early signs and symptoms of prostate cancer are characterised by blood in the urine, frequent urination, increased urge to urinate at night - that too more frequently, blood in the seminal fluid, sudden erectile dysfunction, interrupted flow of urine or feeling the need to strain yourself to empty the bladder, experiencing a burning sensation to urinate or experiencing discomfort while sitting because of an enlarged prostate.

According to cancer.net, men with prostate cancer might not experience any if the aforementioned symptoms at all. Also, an enlarged prostate can cause similar symptoms in men. The urinary symptoms can be caused by an infection of the bladder or other medical condition.

In case of cancer which has spread outside of the prostate gland, back pain or pain in shoulders, hips, thighs or bones is likely to occur. Other symptoms include unexplained weight loss, change in bowel habits and even fatigue.

If have been experiencing any of these symptoms, do get them checked by your doctor. Based on the frequency and severity of symptoms, the doctor will tell you if you need cancer diagnosis or not.

