Why Healing After Toxic Love Takes More Than Walking Away; Expert Take

Relationships are powerful. The right ones help us grow, feel safe and see the best in ourselves. But toxic ones? They do the opposite. They slowly chip away at self-worth, emotional stability and even the ability to dream. Many people think walking out of a toxic relationship will instantly fix everything, but the truth is, healing takes time. The impact stays with you until you consciously work through it. On Monday, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared a very personal Instagram video about life after a toxic relationship. Speaking from her own experience of spending eight years in one, and then three years in a healthy relationship, she opened up about what really happens once you leave. Her words were raw, honest, and something many can relate to.

Here is what she broke down:

1. Hyper-independence becomes your default

Rashi explained how, in her past relationship, she often could not rely on her partner emotionally or practically. That uncertainty forced her to figure everything out on her own. “I just suddenly became the man that I thought will always be there for me,” she said. Even today, in a safe relationship, she finds it hard to receive help or support.

2. Calm feels boring at first

When you have been wired to deal with chaos, inconsistency and anxiety, peace can feel unfamiliar. “You'll say he's not my type because your type is just inconsistency, anxiety, and adrenaline,” the nutritionist shared. It is not that the new partner is lacking – it is the nervous system struggling to adjust to safety after being trained in survival mode.

3. The hardest part: losing the ability to dream

Perhaps the most heartbreaking impact she highlighted was how toxic relationships take away long-term vision. Simple decisions like buying a home or planning a birthday weekend felt impossible because the future was always uncertain. “Your brain stops accessing the parts which are responsible for long-term vision and imagination, because you are not building anything. You are just surviving,” Rashi Chowdhary explained.

According to the nutritionist, this constant state of fight-or-flight steals the future “one question at a time.”

But she also shared hope. Healing is possible when you choose yourself. When you start rebuilding, little by little, you reconnect with that soft yet powerful version of yourself. And in time, you will be able to dream again.

Her message was not about blame but about responsibility. The inner work is what helps break patterns, shift energy and prepare for healthier relationships. “There is this version of you, and at some point, she will not be afraid to dream again,” she promised.

For anyone stuck in the after-effects of toxicity, Rashi Chowdhary's video is a reminder that healing is not instant, but it is absolutely possible.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.