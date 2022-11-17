Matcha, Green Or White Tea: Which One Is Healthier? This Homemade Concoction, Reveals Nutritionist

All types of teas are healthy as long as they are consumed without sugar

Are you a tea lover? If yes, let us inform you that drinking tea can offer you several health benefits. Teas are loaded with antioxidants and several other components that are good for your health. These days, there are several options available other than the tradition tea with milk. From matcha to white, many healthier versions of teas are now easily available. But out of all these, which is the healthiest one? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently revealed the answer in an Instagram reel. In the video she tells how we can decide which type of tea is the healthiest. She starts by asking, “White tea/green tea/matcha & many more..Which one is the healthiest tea?!?”

Healthiest tea options: Try this homemade option for maximum benefits

She further explains, "Well if you ask me all kinds of teas are fine! Even the milk chai that we have. We really do not have to invest in expensive teas. The antioxidants that we get from these, we can easily get from herbs like cinnamon, star anise, ginger, black pepper, etc.”

“All you have to do is make a concoction out of it..Super healthy, affordable and Indian origin. Even the black tea with cinnamon or ginger works!” She explains how you don't need to buy really expensive and hard to find teas to gain the benefits of the same.

Various teas may strengthen your immune system, reduce inflammation, and even reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease, according to numerous studies. There is plenty of data to support the claim that regularly consuming tea can improve your health over the long term, even if some varieties offer greater health benefits than others.

From the same plant, black, green, and oolong tea are produced. Due to variations in the way the stems of the Camellia sinensis plant are processed, each of these teas has a distinct flavour profile. However, different plants are used to produce different herbal teas.

These teas are created using a range of plant materials, including roots, leaves, blossoms, and other parts. The herbal drinks chamomile and peppermint are both very popular. The plant's blooms are used to make chamomile, whereas the leaves of a mint plant are used to make peppermint.

She ends by saying, “Pro tip- Make sure you don't add any form of sugar in your teas.”

Keep these things in mind when trying to figure out the best tea for you.

