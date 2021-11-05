When And How To Start An Anti-Ageing Routine? Dr Kiran Lohia Answers

Anti-ageing treatment: When and how should one start

Often we dream of having clear, youthful skin for all our lives. Healthy skin makes us look fresh, young and dynamic. However, wrinkles start developing with age and we feel helpless as we cannot turn back the clock. What then can be done to ensure healthy skin for a longer time? A wise thing to do is to start an anti-ageing skincare routine as early as possible, preferably when we are in our 30s. For guidance, Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, has shared three effective tips.

“It's never too late to start a skincare routine. All you need is consistency and faith,” she said in an Instagram post. Her three tips are as follows:

1) Sunblock

People need to start with sunblock, a cream or lotion that reflects the Sun's rays from the skin and does not allow them to penetrate. Sunblock helps in protecting the skin from the rays. Use two tablespoons every four hours on the face and neck. It works towards the same end as sunscreen, except that a sunblock sits on top of the skin while sunscreen is absorbed by it.

2) Antioxidant Serum Or Cream

Use an antioxidant serum or cream that has Vitamin C, ferulic or resveratrol, which are thought to make other antioxidants more effective.

3) Peptide-Based Cream At Night Or Retinol Or Both

The third tip suggested the use of a peptide-based cream at night for anti-ageing or retinol, also called Vitamin A1. You can also use both for skincare.

Dr Kiran also said that people must remember that skincare takes time to show results. “There's no magic wand that will change your skin within days. Be patient and consistent, and it will show on your skin!” she added.

Take a look at her post:

Dr Kiran regularly educates her followers about skincare. Recently, she talked about the worthiness of Hyaluronic acid, also known as hyaluronan, an ingredient found in many skin care products but also present naturally in the human body. Dr Kiran said hyaluronic acid improves firmness and elasticity, skin texture and reduces inflammation. It helps keep skin tissues moist and lubricated.

So, do not waste any more time and start your anti-ageing skincare routine now. Follow these simple routines by Dr Kiran for healthy skin.